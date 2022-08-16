Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Regent Business SchoolIrvine PartnersCIMABroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Financial Services Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Finance jobs

  • Admin Assistant - Accounting Firm UK Work from home
  • Accounts Payable Clerk Cape Town
  • Accounting Software Technical Trainer East Rand
  • Portfolio Administrator - PPR15 Cape Town
  • Personal Assistant Durban
  • Operational Risk Control Officer - ORC Cape Town
  • Junior Provincial Bookkeeper Johannesburg
  • Senior Analyst - Collections Lifecycle Insights and Modelling Cape Town
  • Bookkeeper Cape Town
  • Finance Manager Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Nobel prize nominee offers lessons in ethical micro-financing

    16 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Regent Business School
    Ethical micro-financing whereby interest-free loans are offered to the poor will help ease South Africa's triple challenges of inequality, poverty, and unemployment.
    Dr Amjad Saqib
    Dr Amjad Saqib

    This was the gist of the message by Nobel Peace Prize Nominee, Dr Amjad Saqib, during a webinar hosted by Regent Business School.

    Dr Saqib reflected on his role as the founder and director of the largest Pakistan-based interest-free micro-finance organisation, Akhuwat.

    He said micro-financing is important as it provides financial assistance to the unemployed or low-income individuals who have no other access to financial services.

    “There are too many financial institutions that want to enrich those who are rich and have security. What about the poor people who have no security or collateral? Who will provide banking for the unbanked?”

    “There are many people who do not want to steal or beg because they want to keep their dignity intact. Where will they get a loan from?”

    “Our form of micro-financing can best be described as a benevolent loan. We offer people interest-free loans. We create a pool of money from rich people and act as custodian of funds used to lend to the poor.”

    He said people in South Africa borrow money from friends and family without interest. Banks should do the same.

    “Why should underprivileged people face high interest fees when they already have the burden of being deprived in the country?”

    “Poverty is a multi-dimensional concept: social, political and educational. It is anybody who does not have self-respect; anybody who does not enjoy equal political rights; and anybody who does not have a roof over his or her head.”

    Dr Saqib said development programmes should focus on the traditions and the culture of society. They must not be divorced from the local history, local institutions and local culture of the people.

    “The micro-financing blueprint of another country must not be adopted wholly. Countries must adapt a micro-financing model best suited to the local environment,” Dr Saqib said.

    NextOptions
    Regent Business School
    Regent Business School was established to satisfy the demand for management education in southern Africa.

    Related

    How do healthcare managers lead to succeed?
    How do healthcare managers lead to succeed?8 Aug 2022
    Ayanda Swana, South Africa zone country head, Siemens Healthineers
    Applications open for Innovative Think Tank Certification Programme1 Jul 2022
    Healthcare Management Masterclass Series 2022
    Regent Business SchoolHealthcare Management Masterclass Series 202213 May 2022
    Regent Business School awards 50 bursaries to deserving students
    Regent Business SchoolRegent Business School awards 50 bursaries to deserving students16 Mar 2022
    Beauties and the beasts face off in Regent Business School's 'shark tank' SMME competition
    Regent Business SchoolBeauties and the beasts face off in Regent Business School's 'shark tank' SMME competition19 Oct 2021
    How South Africa's organisations can make a difference to the youth unemployment crisis
    Regent Business SchoolHow South Africa's organisations can make a difference to the youth unemployment crisis21 Sep 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz