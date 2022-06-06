Industries

    Foord Asset Management welcomes Linda Eedes

    6 Jun 2022
    Foord Asset Management is delighted to announce the appointment of Linda Eedes to its investment team from 1 June 2022.

    Source: Supplied. Linda Eedes at Foord Asset Management.
    Eeves will work closely with fellow investment professional Nick Curtin to represent the Foord investment team externally, as well as contribute to investor relations and business-development strategy.

    Eeves brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team. She has more than 20 years of experience in asset management, including roles in investment research, portfolio management, product development, business development, strategy, and leadership.

    Hailing from Gqeberha, she holds a BComm from Rhodes University, a BComm (Hons) in financial analysis and portfolio management from UCT and is a CFA charter holder. Eeves has an interest in the environmental, social and governance space and has completed a CFA Institute certificate in ESG investing.

    Eeves started her career at Nedcor Investment Bank Asset Management where she was initially an institutional client manager, before joining the investment team as a portfolio manager.

    She then moved to London where she worked at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) for eight years, where she was responsible for institutional investors in the UK, Benelux and Scandinavia.

    After returning to Cape Town in 2010, Eeves joined Regarding Capital Management (RECM), where she was ultimately appointed as the managing director before RECM’s merger into Counterpoint Asset Management, which concluded in 2021.
    NextOptions
