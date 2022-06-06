Godfrey Motsa enters the world of insurance

Godfrey Motsa has been appointed as the non-life chief executive officer of Telesure Investment Holdings (TIH) for brands including Auto & General Insurance; 1st for Women Insurance; Dialdirect Insurance and Budget Insurance.

TIH is part of the international BHL group. BHL has a vast global footprint, operating in eight countries including South Africa, the UK, Australia, France, Turkey, China, Thailand and Singapore.Commenting on the appointment, TIH’s group chief executive officer, Tom Creamer says: “We have spent significant time looking for a non-life chief executive officer with extremely strong credentials, and I am delighted that we have been able to attract a candidate of Godfrey’s calibre. Godfrey has the energy, passion and entrepreneurial spirit that is synonymous with TIH, and his curiosity for digital innovation, coupled with his drive and determination, will no doubt be a great addition to our strong leadership team.”Motsa joins TIH from MTN South Africa where he was the chief executive officer from 2017 to 2021. Prior to MTN, Motsa worked at the Vodacom Group, The Coca-Cola Company and The Kellogg Company.With more than 25 years of blue-chip TechCo and consumer business experience in South Africa and Africa, Motsa is excited to venture into the insurance world.“Pushing innovation and tech for this industry and its adjacencies presents an attractive and challenging opportunity for me. I am excited to join this highly regarded and entrepreneurial organisation that has massive potential for further growth.”