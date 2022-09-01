Shukri Toefy unveils Southfields

Following the dissolution of the Fortified Group and the decision to remain involved as chairman of Fort, Shukri Toefy will now dedicate this time to bring his investment company, Southfields, into the light.

Southfields is an investment holdings, private equity, and venture capital firm. “The company is driven by its vision of investments that inspire growth and shared prosperity,” he says. As such, he is assembling an experienced board of advisors as well as a management team with a demonstrated record of leadership success.

“I’m excited to finally have the opportunity to give more of my attention to the company and share my vision and purpose for Southfields,” adds Toefy.

By funnelling capital flow and energy to a select few companies with the potential to make global impact, Southfields is vocal about its aim to empower businesses and act as a bridge between the global south and other markets.

“We believe in the power of business to catalyze human imagination and harness ideas that have never existed before; creating new and meaningful connections that positively shape our global communities,” explains Toefy.

Having already demonstrated the ability to lead and add value on a global level through work with Oxford University, the G20 World Policy Forum, Google, Nasa, as well as involvement in the growth of an array of businesses, Toefy shares that he sees this development as an opportunity to re-organise and make use of the acquired expertise by tapping into his global network as a conduit of growth.

“Southfields is the vehicle through which I can give expression to various business interests and take businesses to the world. Our investment focus areas are consulting, digital, technology and professional services,” says Toefy.

The Southfields team looks forward to sharing its journey and impact with the world as they acquire and invest in businesses that align to their key focus areas.

“In the coming weeks we will introduce the first company to sprout from Southfields,” said Toefy.



