Lerato Pule to replace Zaf Mahomed as Cell C CFO

31 Aug 2022
Lerato Pule will succeed Zaf Mahomed as Cell C's new chief financial officer (CFO), the company said in a statement today, 31 August. Mahomed will move on to new business opportunities.
Lerato Pule, Cell C's new CFO | image supplied
Lerato Pule, Cell C's new CFO | image supplied

Pule joined the leadership team earlier this year to ensure a smooth handover and will play an important role as Cell C evolves to chart a new course to become a digital lifestyle company. Prior to joining Cell C, Pule held the position of CFO for Telkom’s SME segment.

She is a qualified chartered accountant with BCom honours in accounting and over 16 years of experience in financial and business management at an operational and strategic level in various
organisations. Pule commences with her role as CFO on 1 September 2022.

Douglas Stevenson, Cell C CEO says, “Over the last three years Mahomed assisted us in successfully navigating a complex transaction to de-leverage the balance sheet as part of our
turnaround strategy.”

“We thank Mahomed for his contribution during a very critical phase of Cell C’s journey and wish him all the best as he pursues new opportunities. He is ready for his next challenge,” says Stevenson.

