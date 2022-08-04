Industries

    Daily Investor is here

    4 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Broad Media
    Daily Investor launched on 1 August 2022, offering South African investors the latest business news, investing insights, and financial data to make informed decisions.
    Daily Investor is here

    Daily Investor serves institutional and private investors with articles that provide a fresh perspective on South African and international listed companies.

    It covers large, medium, and small-cap companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and prominent international stocks.

    Readers can expect regular stock picks from experts and performance tracking of prominent analysts and investors.

    The publication also looks at macroeconomic events which can influence the markets and impact investments.

    As a launch special, Daily Investor readers can register and access premium content for free until the end of the year.

    ocial media users can also follow Daily Investor on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn using the links below.

    here is also a daily newsletter with the top articles and a summary of the biggest investment and finance news.

    #x201c;We look forward to bringing South African inventors a fresh look at the best local and international stocks,” the Daily Investor team said.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.



