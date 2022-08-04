Cape Town to host the 8th Africa Fintech Summit in November

Leading innovators, investors, and policymakers from around the world will gather at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from 2-4 November 2022 for the eighth edition of the Africa Fintech Summit (AFTS).

With participants representing over $4.5bn in private equity and venture capital funding, the AFTS is a global initiative dedicated to financial technology in Africa.

The bi-annual summit occurs each April in Washington, USA, and each November in a different African city.

The AFTS Advisory Board unanimously chose Cape Town as the 2022 host city in recognition of South Africa’s position as one of the top 4 Africa’s fintech ecosystem hubs, Cape town’s ranking as one of the top three startup cities in Africa, South Africa’s well-developed infrastructures with an efficient financial, legal, energy, telecommunication, and transport systems as well as a stock exchange that is Africa’s largest and among the top 20 in the world.

Cape Town's AFTS will focus on the policy and regulation, tech talent, future of banking, mobile money growth and integration, embedded fintech, blockchain, powering African fintech via VC, debt financing and CVC investing, remittances, intra-Africa trade and payment infrastructure and financial inclusion among others.

Strategic partners for the summit include Wesgro, the City of Cape Town, SA’s Department of Tourism, FintechZA, Corporate Council on Africa, The US State Department, Flawless Events, Congo Business Network, Africa Tourism Association, and more.

