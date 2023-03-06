RMB appoints Sungeetha Sewpersad as chief people officer

Sungeetha Sewpersad has been appointed as chief people officer (CPO) at RMB effective immediately.

Source: Supplied. RMB's new chief people officer, Sungeetha Sewpersad.

The CPO will be responsible for ensuring that RMB adopts leading-edge people practices that seamlessly enable the business strategy and unlock exceptional client outcomes.

Said RMB chief executive officer, Emrie Brown: “As a business that is distinguished by our people, I am very excited to welcome Sungeetha as the new CPO for RMB.

“To ensure we have the best people that are deeply invested in our business and see it as a place where they can be the best versions of themselves, we need to develop and execute an innovative and integrated people strategy to attract, develop and retain exceptional people.

“Sungeetha will focus on what is needed for RMB to remain an awesome place to work.”

A wealth of experience

Sewpersad joins RMB from Old Mutual Insure, bringing 20 years of experience in human capital across industries including retail, legal, insurance, banking and technology. Her passion lies in enabling people to unleash their talent in order to move an organisation forward.

One’s identity, passion and purpose are intertwined, and leveraging off this in a mutually beneficial way can be hugely rewarding to RMB.

Said Sewpersad: “With a war on talent, this means, now more than ever, businesses need to be people-centric and hone in on the power of diversity across the human-capital value chain.

“I am beyond excited to join RMB which has always had talent as its key differentiator. I am looking forward to playing a part in creating an environment and culture in which RMB’s people can grow, thrive, and have a meaningful impact both personally and professionally.”