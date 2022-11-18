Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

EduvosPearsonAFDAGordon Institute of Business SciencePert IndustrialsHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaVaal University of TechnologyBMi ResearchStoneBullion PR & CommunicationMilpark EducationHuaweiWits PlusRosebank CollegeSASEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Skills Training News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Education jobs

  • Operations Manager Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Apply for Play Africa Design Thinking with Children Fellowship 2023

    18 Nov 2022
    Applications are now open for Cohort 3 of Play Africa's Design Thinking with Children Fellowship. In a move to broaden the programme's impact into Southern Africa, this time around, entry is open to those in South Africa, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Zambia.
    Image: Supplied
    Image: Supplied

    The 20 fellowships offer free training workshops to both professionals and community members and leaders as part of Play Africa's mission to create safer and more playful African cities through child-centred placemaking. This is underpinned by Play Africa’s core belief that children are change makers who have a right to the city and deserve communities that serve their needs while reflecting their ideas and thinking.

    Through the Design Thinking with Children programme, Play Africa offers free training workshops to the fellows, welcoming a wide range of professionals in education, architecture, urban planning, design thinking, children’s advocacy and community development. Parents, guardians and members of communities are also invited to apply.

    Through a virtual two-part workshop (three hours each), Play Africa equips fellows with the curriculum and practical skills to implement design thinking workshops with children ages 7-12 and beyond. By the end of the training, participants will be able to run Play Africa's Design Thinking with Children workshops in their own community.

    Call for entry - 2022 Design Thinking with Children Fellowship programme
    Call for entry - 2022 Design Thinking with Children Fellowship programme

    12 May 2022

    The Design Thinking process is a creative non-linear six-step process through which children learn to empathise with other children, identify and define social challenges, ideate, prototype, test and share possible solutions for safer and more playful African cities. The workshops are informed by Play Africa’s Designing with Children toolkit - an open source resource that has been developed, tested and made free to anyone. The fellows will be provided with free curriculum resources and the training sessions.

    “What unites fellows is their burning desire to empower children's creative expression and to make their voices and ideas heard in efforts to transform their communities and cities,” says Play Africa’s Programme Manager, Zvikomborero Kanyoka. “We saw this so vividly in the previous two cohorts, and in the incredible response we had to the first two callouts - and we are looking forward to welcoming our third cohort to the Design Thinking with Children programme.”

    Apply for the Design Thinking with Children Fellowship here. Applications closes Sunday, 4 December 2022, at 11.59pm (SAST).

    NextOptions

    Related

    Call for entry - 2022 Design Thinking with Children Fellowship programme
    Call for entry - 2022 Design Thinking with Children Fellowship programme12 May 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz