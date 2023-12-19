Huawei honours ICT instructors and students from high performing academic institutions

More than 42 excellent students and lecturers affiliated with the Huawei ICT Academy programme in South Africa were honoured for their outstanding achievements in 2023 at the annual Huawei ICT Academy Awards Ceremony, held in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg.

Celebrating top ICT Talent, Huawei ICT Talent Development Awards 2023

The top performing academies for 2023 were from: Majuba TVET College (KwaZulu-Natal), Cape Peninsula University of Technology, University of Venda, Walter Sisulu University, and Durban University of Technology.

Winning students and lecturers walked away with incentive prizes and certificates to mark their accomplishments in an event which highlighted the transformative power of ICT education in bridging the digital divide.

Kian Chen, deputy CEO, Huawei South Africa

Kian Chen, the deputy CEO of Huawei South Africa, reflected on the impact the Huawei ICT Academy has had in upskilling South African youth since its inception in 2017.

“To date we have partnered with 71 academic institutions across all nine provinces, including TVET colleges and universities. Since the start of the programme, we have reached more than 100,000 students, of which more than 11,000 have participated in the Huawei ICT certification training. Of this, more than 2,000 students have successfully obtained the globally industry recognised Huawei Certified ICT Associate (HCIA) accreditation.”

Chen congratulated the 2023 students, instructors, academy management, and staff members for their hard work, which saw an improvement in the Academy’s national pass rate. He also noted through the ICT Academy job fair, more than 286 graduates have been placed in jobs at Huawei and its channel partners.

Zamokwakhe Khuzwayo, CEO, National Skills Authority, DHET

Zamokwakhe Khuzwayo, CEO of the National Skills Authority under the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), described the event as a significant milestone in South Africa's journey towards digital transformation, showcasing remarkable progress in nurturing and developing ICT talent.

Khuzwayo pointed out that his Department's mandate is to develop a skilled and capable workforce, whilst broadening the skills base of the country to support an inclusive growth path. “Our commitment to youth ICT skills building is unwavering, and it is this commitment that has brought us together here today. The Huawei ICT Talent Development Annual Awards Ceremony is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our newly registered ICT Academies, as well as the exceptional contributions made by our instructors in cultivating and nurturing ICT talent.”

He added: “We must continue to invest in our youth, providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the digital era. Together, we can build a future where South Africa stands at the forefront of technological advancements, driving innovation and shaping the world.”

Waldon Hendricks, head ICT Special programmes, CPUT

Waldon Hendricks, the head of ICT special programmes at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, shared insights into the partnership with the Huawei ICT Academy, highlighting the significant contributions of Huawei, including the donation of routers and switches, access to industry-specific curricula, cutting-edge technologies, and globally recognised certifications.

Hendricks accepted the Excellent ICT Academy Award for 2023 on behalf of his academy and emphasised the collaborative and innovative community built through the partnership. "The Excellent Huawei Club Award for 2023 is not just an accolade for us as a university; it's a recognition of the vibrant, innovative community we've built," Hendricks said.

“My journey as a lecturer, instructor, and mentor has been incredibly fulfilling. Witnessing the growth and development of my students, navigating challenges like keeping pace with new technologies, and catering to diverse learning styles has been a remarkable experience. Each obstacle deepened my resolve to be an exceptional mentor and guide,” he said.

Under the Huawei ICT Academy programme, the Huawei ICT Competition provides students a chance to test their skills on a national, regional and global stage.

Kgotalang Legoete, Huawei ICT Competition finalist, TUT IT management student

Kgotalang Legoete, one of the finalists in the South African Huawei ICT Competition, celebrated her remarkable journey of knowledge, skill, and innovation. “This is a launch pad for the future. The skills acquired, challenges overcome, and friendships forged during this competition will resonate in the professional journeys of each participant. For me it is the foundation for continued exploration, learning, and innovation.”

The Huawei ICT Academy programme kicks off in 2024 with the regional finals of the ICT competition, in which 21 South African students in seven teams, will compete with other African countries to secure a place in the global finals which takes place in China. Student registrations for the ICT Academy programme will start in late February. Interested students can find more information on the Huawei ICT Talent portal.