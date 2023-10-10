Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Richfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyRed & YellowWits PlusNorth-West University (NWU)EduvosSACAPAFDAWavemakerCornerstone InstituteBullion PR & CommunicationBizcommunity.com3RCOptimiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Higher Education News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Education jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Rhodes Business School launches new postgrad diploma

10 Oct 2023
Rhodes Business School has expanded its offerings with a new postgraduate diploma. Rhodes Business School director, professor Owen Skae, says that the new diploma, whilst having many words, is very significant in addressing a critical skill shortage in Africa.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

“The new postgraduate diploma in advancement and resource mobilisation fills an important gap in our existing offerings and further provides a pathway to our flagship MBA programme, which due to its hybrid mode of delivery is now more accessible than ever.”

“We are a business school, and business schools are seen to be synonymous with money. We have a different view. For us, it is not about how much money you make, how you make your money. That talks to purpose, sustainability, integrated thinking, innovation and transformation that has meaning and impact.”

Ten years ago, the school offered a PhD, an MBA and a postgraduate diploma in enterprise management. “Today we have expanded these to a master of commerce that has a focus on integrative thinking, two business analysis diplomas and the most recent one on Advancement. Each one is deliberate to ensure that we contribute to the achievement of the SDGs in a tangible way.”

For example, the advanced diploma in business analysis (which is solely distance delivered) and the postgraduate diploma in business analysis have a strong focus on SDG9, which is to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialisation and foster innovation.

The postgraduate diploma in enterprise management has a strong emphasis on social entrepreneurship which touches on SDG8, which is to promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.

The postgraduate diploma in advancement and resource mobilisation is about equipping NGOs, NPOs, charities and educational Institutions with the vital skills necessary to advance themselves and mobilise resources, thereby impacting on SDG 4, ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, SDG 10, reduce inequality within and among countries, and SDG 11, make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

NextOptions
Read more: Rhodes Business School, postgraduate diploma

Related

Henley Business School set to open up Cape Town campus
Henley Business School set to open up Cape Town campus15 Feb 2023
Life after one degree: Going postgrad or not
Life after one degree: Going postgrad or not6 Aug 2019
New Energy Leadership Centre to address energy shortages in Africa
New Energy Leadership Centre to address energy shortages in Africa27 Nov 2017
Education needs a sustainable funding model
Education needs a sustainable funding model22 Sep 2016
New postgrad diploma for agronomists launched at SU
New postgrad diploma for agronomists launched at SU10 Aug 2016
What does it take to do a postgraduate degree?
What does it take to do a postgraduate degree?23 Oct 2015

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz