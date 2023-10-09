Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Richfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyRed & YellowWits PlusNorth-West University (NWU)EduvosSACAPAFDAWavemakerCornerstone InstituteBullion PR & CommunicationBizcommunity.com3RCOptimiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Higher Education News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Education jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Pact to fund STEM postgrad students

9 Oct 2023
The National Research Foundation (NRF) and the Energy Mobility Education Trust have concluded a three-year partnership agreement to fund postgraduate students in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and commerce fields.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

The agreement is said to focus on traditionally marginalised groups and contribute to the transformation of the education landscape, with a specific focus on South Africans who are Black, female or people with a disability.

According to the Energy Mobility Education Trust CEO, Vuyo Mwase, the move will promote academic, scientific, and technological cooperation by supporting full-time studies for South African postgraduate students at the Honours level for the first year and Master’s and Doctoral levels from 2024.

“The Energy Mobility Education Trust has championed the attainment of formal qualifications in STEM and commerce for over years,” said Mwase.

The CEO also noted the lack of funding for postgraduate studies.

“As such, this complementary and strategic partnership with the NRF strengthens our position and commitment to narrowing this gap. Additionally, our partnership will augment the much-needed innovation in developing and managing the current and emerging renewable energy systems,” Mwase explained.

The programme will initially provide funding opportunities for 38 Honours students for the 2023 academic year, with an initial investment of R6.8m, with Master’s and Doctoral programmes to start in 2024.

Funding for postgraduate students will be made available in the STEM disciplines, with a specific focus on mathematical science, data science, computer science, green economy, renewable energy and climate change studies.

The first phase of the programme will support students from the Universities of Fort Hare, Limpopo, Pretoria, Witwatersrand, Western Cape and Johannesburg.

The NRF’s Dr Mbulelo Ncango is of the view that the scholarship programme comes at a critical time as South Africa strives to respond to energy and climate change challenges amongst many other national concerns.

“This partnership is aligned with national policy goals on higher education, science, and technology such as the strengthening of human resource development and the creation of an enabling environment for innovation in South Africa,” he said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

Related

The right to freedom and personal security: What it means in terms of digital safety
Optimi WorkplaceThe right to freedom and personal security: What it means in terms of digital safety5 May 2023
Source: Supplied. Mastercard's Kamini Redhi.
#WomensMonth: Mastercard's Kamini Redhi impacts real lives, makes a meaningful difference22 Aug 2022
Get SA's youth future-ready by prioritising Stem learning
Get SA's youth future-ready by prioritising Stem learning29 Mar 2022
Image source: © Denis Ismagilov –
The role of maths and science in transforming the future of learners9 Nov 2021
When women do science, society benefits in myriad ways. Solskin/Stock image/Getty Images
Breaking the science glass ceiling: 4 African women share what it took11 Feb 2021
Coding for girls: a glimmer of hope in a coding boot camp
Coding for girls: a glimmer of hope in a coding boot camp4 Feb 2021
Nurturing female talent in technology is critical
Nurturing female talent in technology is critical8 Oct 2020
#StartupStory: Empowering girls with Girltivity
#StartupStory: Empowering girls with Girltivity27 Jan 2020

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz