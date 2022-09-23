Industries

    UJ appoints new vice-chancellor and principal

    23 Sep 2022
    The University of Johannesburg's current deputy vice-chancellor, Professor Letlhokwa George Mpedi has been appointed as the institution's new vice-chancellor and principal, effective from 1 March 2023. Mpedi, also a member of the university's management executive committee (MEC), will replace Professor Tshilidzi Marwala when he takes up his new position as the rector of the United Nations University (UNU) in Tokyo, Japan.
    Professor Letlhokwa George Mpedi has been appointed as UJ's new vice-chancellor and principal
    Professor Letlhokwa George Mpedi has been appointed as UJ's new vice-chancellor and principal

    Announcing Prof Mpedi’s appointment, UJ Council chair Mike Teke said: “The panel were impressed with his commitment to continuing with the university’s strategic objectives and our values of transformation, social justice, and environmental sustainability. Prof Mpedi has also demonstrated an unwavering and outstanding commitment to continuing our efforts for the university to be recognised as an innovative and rigorous place of learning in the fourth industrial revolution with impactful research. We are delighted to welcome him to lead our ambitious plans.”

    Until his appointment as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Academic in 2021, Mpedi was the executive dean of the Faculty of Law at UJ. In January 2018, he was elected to the Board of Governors of the International Association of Law Schools (IALS). In 2017, Mpedi was awarded the Titans: Building Nations, Continental Award for Education and Training: Academic. Earlier that year, he walked away with both the South African and SADC Regional awards in this sector.

    Professor Tshilidzi Marwala
    Prof Marwala appointed as Rector of UN University

    27 Jul 2022

    Mpedi holds an Advanced Management and Leadership qualification from the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford (2022), as well as in ‘Leading in Artificial Intelligence: Exploring Technology and Policy Programme, from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, Executive Education (July 2022). He completed his B Juris degree in 1996 and LLB degree in 1998 at Vista University. He holds an LLM in Labour Law from the Rand Afrikaans University (now UJ) and an LLD in Mercantile Law from UJ. He publishes labour law and social security.

    Mpedi holds a B3 rating (Internationally Acclaimed Researcher), issued by the National Research Foundation. He is a recipient of several awards, including the Continental Award for Education and Training: Academic, and the South African and Southern African Development Community Regional Awards for Education & Training: Academic.

    Commenting on his appointment, Mpedi said: “I’m delighted and deeply honoured to be taking up the role of vice-chancellor of this great university. Prof Marwala and his predecessor, Prof Ihron Rensburg, have built a strong university, and I see many opportunities to take the institution’s ambitious strategy forward. I am particularly looking forward to working with staff and students to build a truly inspirational and transformative institution where all are included and supported to thrive.”

