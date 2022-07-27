Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

SA Business SchoolAFDACyril Ramaphosa FoundationSACAPJNPREDGE EducationRegent Business SchoolEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Higher Education News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Education jobs

  • Student Acquisition Advisor Cape Town
  • Systems Analyst and Full Stack Developer Interns Cape Town
  • Front of House/Admissions Coordinator Stellenbosch
  • Buildings and Maintenance Officer Durban
  • National Sales Manager Johannesburg
  • Project Manager Cape Town
  • Communications Manager Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Prof Marwala appointed as Rector of UN University

    27 Jul 2022
    University of Johannesburg's vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, has been appointed as the seventh Rector of the United Nations University (UNU) in Tokyo, Japan.
    Professor Tshilidzi Marwala
    Professor Tshilidzi Marwala

    The decision follows consultations with the Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Audrey Azoulay and with her concurrence, United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres.

    The Department of International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, said she does not doubt that he will do South Africa and the African continent proud by leading the UNU to greater heights.

    “I wish Professor Marwala well as the incoming Rector of the United Nations University. I have the utmost confidence that through his leadership, the university will further contribute through collaborative research and education to efforts to resolve the pressing global problems of human survival, development and welfare that are the concern of the United Nations, its peoples and the Member States,” Minister Pandor said.

    The UNU is a global think tank and postgraduate teaching organisation headquartered in Japan.

    The mission of the UNU is to contribute, through collaborative research and education, to efforts to resolve the pressing global problems of human survival, development and welfare that are the concern of the UN, its peoples and the Member States.

    Marwala will succeed Professor David M Malone of Canada, who has served since 2013.

    Previously, he was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research and Internationalisation, a position he held since 2013. He has also served as the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment from 2009 to 2013.

    Between 2003 and 2008, the Professor was a visiting scholar at Harvard University, the University of California at Berkeley, Wolfson College of the University of Cambridge and Nanjing Tech University.

    He holds a doctorate specialising in Artificial Intelligence and Engineering from the University of Cambridge, a Master of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pretoria and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering (magna cum laude) from Case Western Reserve University. He is a registered professional engineer, Fellow of The World Academy of Sciences, the Academy of Science of South Africa, the African Academy of Sciences and the South African Academy of Engineering.

    Marwala is also a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, a Senior Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineering and a distinguished member of the Association for Computing Machinery.

    The Chair of the University of Johannesburg (UJ) Council, Mike Teke, has also wished Marwala well.

    Congratulating Marwala on his appointment, Teke said: “On behalf of UJ, we are proud of Prof Marwala for taking the reins of leadership as the first African to assume the role. A university is predicated on the various components that come together to make it work and we have the right systems and staff in place to ensure that this is a seamless transition. We congratulate Prof Marwala on this outstanding achievement, and we are proud that one of our own has attained such an honour.”

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Read more: United Nations University, Tshilidzi Marwala



    Related

    UJ introduces a free AI, 4IR course for all students
    UJ introduces a free AI, 4IR course for all students19 Aug 2021
    UNU report compares technologies that remove arsenic from groundwater
    UNU report compares technologies that remove arsenic from groundwater1 Feb 2019
    UJ Council names new vice-chancellor and principal
    UJ Council names new vice-chancellor and principal26 Jun 2017
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz