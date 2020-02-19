Be P&G's CEO for a day

Online applications for the Procter & Gamble (P&G) 2020 CEO Challenge are officially open, offering students from across the globe the chance to experience what it would be like to be a key decision maker on a billion dollar brand...



The first worldwide challenge in 2018 was a huge success with more than 23,000 students from 40 countries applying. In 2019, the number of students who participated jumped to 30,000. For the multinational consumer goods company, the CEO Challenge provides an intriguing opportunity to engage and attract top talent.



Harshal Harkison, CEO Challenge Judge and Supply Chain Director of P&G South Africa says, “This year we are hoping to continue the growth of this great initiative. It allows students to really get a sense of what it would be like working at P&G and at the same time, provides us with an interactive and engaging platform to connect with the wealth of diverse talent we have here in South Africa.”



2020 challenge details

For the 2020 CEO Challenge, students will get to work on a real-life business case study for Pantene, P&G’s leading brand of hair care products.

The competition includes three rounds: local, regional and global. In the local and regional rounds, students’ work includes real P&G case studies, including building a business strategy. In the global round, you’ll compete in a business simulator that requires you to make company decisions as the CEO.

Last year, three students from the University of Cape Town (UCT) - Dimpho Thepa, Blake Springate and Bontle Mahoda – impressed the judges and made it through to the 2019 regional finals. After reflecting on this experience, Springate said, “The P&G CEO challenge tested my decision-making in the business environment. The case study involved some questions that relied on your intuition and emotional intelligence to answer. It made me realise that the business world is not all about academics, but people and communication skills are also highly valued. Embrace the P&G CEO Challenge - you might surprise yourself!”



Why should students enter? An opportunity to interview with P&G through real-world business problem solving, potentially leading to an employment offer



Win an all-expenses paid trip to the location of the Regional Finals and compete for a place at the Global Final in Mexico City.



Meet and form relationships with other like-minded students from around the world



Official winners will be invited to P&G's Cincinnati headquarters to meet P&G leaders and CEO David Taylor. Join executives, founders, and industry disruptors at P&G's most exciting event of the year. For more information on the CEO Challenge and how to enter, go to https://www.pg-ceochallenge.com/ . Registrations close 6 March 2020.

