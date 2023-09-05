Call for applications: UCT Online High School scholarships

The scholarship programme launched on 31 July 2023 with the aim to invest in the education of talented learners from economically disadvantaged families, who demonstrate academic potential, have aspirations for tertiary education, and have the intent to make a positive and impactful contribution to our nation.
More than 8,000 families have shown interest in seeing if their families would qualify for the partial grade 8-11 National Senior Certificate (NSC) scholarships for the January 2024 school year.
In order for a scholarship applicant to be considered as a candidate, the following eligibility criteria must be met:
All applications will be reviewed for shortlisting by the end of November 2023 with successful recipients notified in early December 2023. These successful recipients will begin their schooling in January 2024 at UCT Online High School. Visit the website for more details.