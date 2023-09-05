Call for applications: UCT Online High School scholarships

The UCT Online High School Learning Liberated Scholarship Programme has opened for applications and will close at midnight on 31 October 2023.

The scholarship programme launched on 31 July 2023 with the aim to invest in the education of talented learners from economically disadvantaged families, who demonstrate academic potential, have aspirations for tertiary education, and have the intent to make a positive and impactful contribution to our nation.

More than 8,000 families have shown interest in seeing if their families would qualify for the partial grade 8-11 National Senior Certificate (NSC) scholarships for the January 2024 school year.

In order for a scholarship applicant to be considered as a candidate, the following eligibility criteria must be met:

Applicant must be a South African citizen

Applicant must reside in South Africa

At least one of the applicant's guardians must be a South African citizen

Applicant must be age-appropriate for the grades to which they are applying (grades 8-11)

Applicant must want to complete the Caps curriculum resulting in the National Senior Certificate (NSC)

Applicant must demonstrate financial need (the family household income may not exceed R350,000 per annum or R29,000 per month)

Applicant must obtain a minimum 60% average in the following subjects: 1. English (home language) 2. Mathematics

Applicant must have aspirations to pursue a tertiary education and career after school

Applicant must have access to stable internet, a laptop or desktop, and a printer

Applicant must have a safe learning environment with necessary support from at least one adult champion/supervisor

Applicant must submit an applicant reference letter from a senior member of the learner’s current school and must accompany the scholarship application confirming that the learner has the necessary aptitude to thrive in an online learning environment

Applicant must submit aspirations and academic journey letter motivating their desire to pursue a tertiary education and career after high school

All applications will be reviewed for shortlisting by the end of November 2023 with successful recipients notified in early December 2023. These successful recipients will begin their schooling in January 2024 at UCT Online High School. Visit the website for more details.