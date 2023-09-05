Ecotraining leads the way and launches new on-demand field guide course

The brand-new online course offers pre-recorded lectures that cover all 17 FGASA Nature Site Guide qualification modules, from understanding animal behaviour to decoding the secrets of ecology and conservation management. As a whole, it serves as a comprehensive introduction to the captivating world of Field Guiding.

Adding to its list of successful online conservation courses, EcoTraining has proven it has the perfect teaching methods to captivate students by the magic of engaging with nature through their screens.

This online course marks a significant milestone in the world of wildlife education, as it is the first of its kind in Africa. EcoTraining is dedicated to fostering a deep connection between people and the natural world, and with this new course, we are making it more accessible than ever before. Through this new platform, aspiring field guides and nature enthusiasts can now embark on a learning journey at their own pace. I’m excited to be able to empower a new generation of eco-conscious individuals, equipping them with the knowledge needed to become stewards of our precious natural heritage. EcoTraining Director, Alex van den Heever.

By signing up for this exciting adventure of knowledge, participants will have the opportunity to write FGASA theory exams online. After completing the online course and theory exam, students will have achieved the FGASA theory component of the Field Guide (NQF2) course.

Upon successful completion of the online component, students will have the option to enrol on the 35-day practical Field Guide course at one of EcoTraining’s wilderness camps at a discounted rate. This hands-on opportunity can further enhance their skills and prepare them for real-world field guiding.

It is the perfect opportunity for students to learn at their own pace and to embark on a journey that could open doors to a world of adventure in the natural world.

“I already feel I can go into the industry with a contribution to add, thanks to this course. It all seemed impossible before, but now it’s real and feasible,” said EcoTraining student Liam Mueenuddin.

“The online course teaches skills that can be translated to wherever you are working. You really don’t need any background knowledge to do the course, as the modules build on each other. The course opens your eyes to the earth itself. I believe it’s important to have an understanding of nature, which is what EcoTraining offers, said EcoTraining student Kaitlyn Campbell

EcoTraining is the pioneer and leader in Africa’s safari guide and wildlife training. The safari industry widely recognises EcoTraining’s credibility and standard of excellence in nature guide training. We offer accredited career courses, gap year and sabbatical programmes, nature programmes, high school and university study abroad programmes, custom courses and on-site professional guide training at safari lodges. All courses are run directly from EcoTraining’s unfenced bush camps in prime wilderness areas across South Africa, Botswana and Kenya.