Gradlinc, in collaboration with Stellenbosch Network, gathered key stakeholders, thought leaders and experts to explore innovative solutions towards unlocking the potential of Gen Z as unstoppable change champions in the battle against youth unemployment.

“In South Africa, youth unemployment remains a significant obstacle to the country's socio-economic development. Recognising the urgency of the situation, Gradlinc and Stellenbosch Network are committed to driving positive change and partnered to leverage our collective expertise and resources to find sustainable solutions for the youth,” says Lizane Füzy, general manager of Gradlinc.

Thought-provoking panel discussions on the role of technology, entrepreneurship, and mentorship in addressing youth unemployment were led by MC Bobby Brown, multifaceted storyteller and beloved local radio host. The panel included Nico Louw (tech visionary and Gen Z advocate); Prof Michael-Lucien le Cordeur (trailblazing educator transforming the future of learning); Masilo Silokazi (chair of the SRC, Stellenbosch University) and Maambele Khosa (voted as one of SA's Top 200 Most Influential Youth by Mail and Guardian newspaper).

“The main aim of this event was to inspire collaborative efforts between public and private sectors, nurturing partnerships that can bridge the gap between educational institutions, industry leaders, and young job seekers,” continued Füzy.

Each panellist brought unique insights, experiences, and strategies to the table, fostering a rich and diverse conversation.

Gradlinc also launched its first annual report on Gen Z employability and graduate retention! Read the full report here.

If you’ve missed the event, you can watch the live stream here.

