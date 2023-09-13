2023 WEC 6 hours of Fuji: Race report

The circuit is home of Toyota – literally. The circuit was purchased by Toyota Motor Company in 2000. As a result, fans turned up in their droves (over 5,4000) to see their beloved team dominate. The team did not disappoint and dominated qualifying.
Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...
Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscapeGo to: https://doubleapex.co.za/