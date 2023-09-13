Industries

2023 WEC 6 hours of Fuji: Race report

13 Sep 2023
The sixth round of the FIA World Endurance Championship took place at Fuji. The circuit lies at the base of Mt. Fuji and it is notorious for its wet weather. It is here that James Hunt won the 1976 world championship when Niki Lauda pulled into the pits in torrential conditions to retire - where Mario Andretti won his first Grand Prix for Lotus (and his first in over five years). The first free practice for the WEC event began in wet, slippery conditions, but it soon dried up and the weather held for the remainder of the weekend.
2023 WEC 6 hours of Fuji: Race report

The circuit is home of Toyota – literally. The circuit was purchased by Toyota Motor Company in 2000. As a result, fans turned up in their droves (over 5,4000) to see their beloved team dominate. The team did not disappoint and dominated qualifying.

Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

