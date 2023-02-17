Stoli Group, Maserati MSG Racing rebrand partnership for Cape Town E-Prix

Stoli Group, a global ultra-luxury spirits and wines company, announced a rebrand of its partnership with the Formula E team Maserati MSG Racing, switching the focus from elitTM Vodka to Stoli Vodka.

Image supplied

Looking to the future, Stoli Vodka, together with Maserati MSG Racing, will celebrate their shared values in the pursuit of progress and positive change with a focus on sustainability and authentic LGBTQ+ community engagement. With their campaign: Liberate Your Spirit, Stoli Vodka is excited by what the future holds.

Stoli has a long-standing history supporting the LGBTQ+ community including a collaborative initiative with the Harvey Milk Foundation and the subsequent creation of a Harvey Milk Limited Edition bottle. Since its inception, the sales of this bottle have raised upwards of $400,000 which has been donated to support the Harvey Milk Foundation’s LGBTQ+ programming and belief in inspiring individuals, communities, and organisations to carry on both Stoli and Harvey’s values in a timeless vision for a better, more inclusive world.

Carolina van de Horst, MD of Firebrand Africa, said: “As the proud South African distributor it’s amazing to be able to work with a brand that has focus and dedication for the LGBTQ+ community. It’s an honour to have the Stoli Vodka Harvey Milk Limited Edition available in South Africa to pay tribute to the LGBTQ+ community during Cape Town Pride celebrations.''

Henry Emuye, Stoli commercial director Sub-Saharan Africa, commented: “We are extremely excited to experience the inaugural 2023 Cape Town E-prix in the Mother City. The backdrop of Table Mountain and Oceans reminds us how important sustainability is so that we and future generations can create a healthy balance between nature and humankind.”

Maserati MSG Racing is one of only a handful of teams who race in Formula E and hold a Three-Star FIA Environmental Accreditation. Founded upon pioneering spirit the team is committed to driving environmental and social change through innovation. Alongside encouraging the switch to clean mobility, the team champions under-represented groups in pursuit of a sustainable and inclusive future.

James Rossiter, team principal, Maserati MSG Racing added, “We continue to be immensely proud of our partnership with the Stoli Group. It’s no secret that our partners are an essential component of our team – simply put, we couldn’t race without you. What sets us apart though, and makes our team and our collaborations so special, is that we focus on partnerships with purpose.

“Together in Season 8, we made a tangible impact by standing united. We showed what was possible when you utilise your platform for good and people notice. Working with such committed and passionate partners is a privilege and a joy for us and we look forward to many more successful seasons together.”

Welcoming Maserati in their role as the team’s new powertrain supplier and title partner heralds an exciting new era for Formula E and the series’ Gen3 ruleset. Every aspect of Gen3 production has been rethought, redesigned, and rebuilt to ensure the car sets the benchmark for high-performance, sustainable racing without compromise.

For example, natural materials have been introduced to tyres, batteries and bodywork construction with life cycle thinking at the core.

Ahead of testing in Valencia, the team revealed a new driver and key personnel line-up for Season 9 of the FIA ABB Formula E World Championship, with Maximilian Günther joining Edoardo Mortara and James Rossiter named as Team Principal. From Season 9, Stoli Vodka adopts a central position in Maserati MSG Racing’s new visual identity, with branding appearing on the front of the airduct, chassis, mirrors, rear wing, and nose of the team’s new livery.