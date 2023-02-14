What is Formula E?

Formula E was the world’s first all-electric race series. It is sanctioned by the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) and has achieved world championship status. The series was created with the aim of promoting sustainable mobility and addressing the environmental impact of traditional motorsports, which are directly reliant on fossil fuels.
