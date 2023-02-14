What is Formula E?

In just a few days the FIA Formula E World Championship will descend on Cape Town. The Mother City will play host to round five of this year's calendar on 25 February. Although Formula E has been to Africa before, namely Morocco, this is its first visit to the tip of the continent. Some of you may be heading to the Cape for the race, but many are probably wondering: what is Formula E?

Formula E was the world’s first all-electric race series. It is sanctioned by the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) and has achieved world championship status. The series was created with the aim of promoting sustainable mobility and addressing the environmental impact of traditional motorsports, which are directly reliant on fossil fuels. Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...