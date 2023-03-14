Industries

Toyota confirms GR Corolla for SA market

14 Mar 2023
Toyota South Africa Motors' (TSAM) Gazoo Racing stable will further expand in the second quarter of 2023 when the GR Corolla hot hatch arrives in South Africa, bringing the number of GR models in the country to four - including the GR Supra, GR Yaris and GR86.
Image supplied
Image supplied

"We can safely say Toyota’s philosophy of building fun-to-drive cars is clear to see. With the GR brand’s motorsport DNA, the new GR Corolla promises to deliver on just what driving enthusiasts’ really want – high-performance turbocharged power, agile and dynamic handling, and of course the looks to match,” says Glenn Crompton, vice president of marketing at TSAM.

Under the bonnet of the GR Corolla is the G16E-GTS 1.6l three-cylinder turbocharged engine with a 12% increase in power to 221kW. Mated exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission, the GR Corolla employs the GR-four all-wheel-drive system developed through Toyota’s involvement in the World Rally Championship.

Image supplied
Image supplied

The GR Corolla is built on Toyota’s GA-C platform with frame reinforcements developed specifically for the GR Corolla at the Motomachi plant in Japan. The Motomachi facility is the birthplace of legends such as the Lexus LFA and Supra A80 and is now home to the first GR production line, where GR Corolla and GR Yaris are assembled.

Pricing, detailed specification and model line-up for the GR Corolla will be confirmed closer to launch timing. TSAM also confirms that this model will be offered in limited quantities and that distribution will only be via GR-focused dealerships.

