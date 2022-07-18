Industries

    The tricky tale of Mandela's BMW

    18 Jul 2022
    The former head of strategic planning and public affairs at BMW South Africa, Chris Moerdyk recounts the funny story of President Mandela's extended test drive of a BMW 7 Series.
    The tricky tale of Mandela's BMW

    In the early 1990s, my job as head of strategic planning at BMW South Africa became a little more important than very ‘strategically’ planning to just happen to be in the neighbourhood of St Andrew’s in Scotland around about the time the Open Championship was being played. Or, trying to develop a five-year plan without actually knowing what the social, political or economic environment was going to be like by tea time the following day.

    Anyway, an important part of our corporate strategic plan in those days centred around the man who was going to become the new president of South Africa. On one hand, it did not take rocket science to know that under his leadership South Africa would prosper and that multi-nationals such as BMW would be able to start exporting from this country at long last.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex.

    Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape


    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
