Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopBizcommunity.comThe Music In Africa FoundationShowmaxSA SharesOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Art News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Mary Sibande opens art exhibition in Durban

1 Jun 2022
Johannesburg artist Mary Sibande's latest exhibition, Let me tell you about Red is coming to the Durban Art Gallery this week.
Image supplied: Mary Sibande's I put a spell on me
Image supplied: Mary Sibande's I put a spell on me

Curated by Gcotyelwa Mashiqa, Sibande’s phenomenal and memorable large-scale installations personify the colours of bruising – blue, purple and more recently red, as demonstrated through her alter-ego, Sophie, a life-size, personalised mannequin channelling Sibande and made in her likeness.

Through her garments, attitude and environment, Sophie allows us a glimpse of life as a contemporary Black South African woman as she navigates the barrage of daily challenges.

Image supplied: Absa opened a new art gallery in Johannesburg
Absa opens new art gallery

27 May 2022


We first met the flamboyant yet resolute Sophie wearing the blue and white of a maid’s uniform, then she moved to a regal purple, signifying her political awakening, and most recently is predominantly scarlet - demonstrating the impotent rage felt by many South Africans at democracy’s failure to improve the appalling living conditions of the majority of its citizens, and of the ongoing poverty and festering social, economic and racial divisions.

Image supplied: Mary Sibande's They Don't Make Them Like They Used To
Image supplied: Mary Sibande's They Don't Make Them Like They Used To

Born in 1982 in Barberton, South Africa, Sibande graduated in 2007 from the University of Johannesburg, where she lives and works. In 2013 she won the Standard Bank Young Artist Award, part of the prize for which was a touring exhibition across South Africa. Sibande's work has been exhibited in the South African pavilion of the Venice Biennale (2010); the Iziko South African National Gallery in Cape Town (2010); the Museum of Contemporary Art, Rio de Janeiro (2011); the Lyon Biennale (2013); The British Museum (2016); and The MET Breuer, Metropolitan Museum of Art (2018).

Let Me Tell You About Red will open on 3 June. The Durban Art Gallery is located on the second floor of City Hall, Anton Lembede Street, Central Durban. It is open from 9am to 3.30pm during the week, and 9am to 12pm on Saturdays.
NextOptions
Read more: Mary Sibande, art exhibitions

Related

Image supplied: The Toil of Man by Segun Aiyesan
Salon Afrique opens in Cape Town1 day ago
Image supplied: Work by Fhatuwani Mukheli
Online/Off group exhibition showcases diverse artists4 May 2022
Image supplied: Not for Sale by Jan Maanda Tshikhuthula
KKNK visual arts exhibitions go digital28 Apr 2022
Image by Hayden Phipps: The Healer Series by Shirley Fintz
Southern Guild presents Spring Awakening exhibition25 Mar 2022
Source: Helgaard Steyn Trust
Helgaard Steyn Prize awarded to Mary Sibande for sculpture10 Dec 2021
Prominent artists address SA's social issues at Sculpture Fair
OnPoint PRProminent artists address SA's social issues at Sculpture Fair16 May 2018
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz