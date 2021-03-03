Zeitz MOCAA now offers free entry on your birthday

Zeitz MOCAA is offering free entry on your birthday; all you have to do to claim your 'gift' is present a valid South African ID or African passport reflecting your birth date.
“With only 100 people allowed into the museum space at any one time, we’ve missed all our regular visitors. Now, we’re giving you yet another excuse to drop by, say hi and enjoy the best contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora with free entry to Zeitz MOCAA on your birthday,” said the museum in a statement.
If you’re staying home, here’s what else Zeitz MOCAA is offering so you can stay cultured while on the couch:
Critical Discourse
Critical Discourse is an engaging discussion with artists and leading thinkers on current and pressing issues related to the art and culture of our time. Led by Zeitz MOCAA’s curatorial team, you can also listen in on the discussions via YouTube
.
In an unprecedented move, Cape Town institution Zeitz MOCAA (Museum of Contemporary Art Africa) reopens with Home Is Where The Art Is, a wonderfully inclusive exhibition for Capetonians by Capetonians...
Ruth Cooper 4 Nov 2020
Head to Head
The monthly Head to Head on Instagram Live is also an opportunity to delve deeper into the academic nature of the art world. Each one-hour-long Head to Head sees a curator chat with an industry professional on a wide range of topics.
Children's workshop
The Centre for Art Education will be running a children’s workshop where the kids can go knee-deep into creative projects they’ll get to take home.
“While we remain open to the public throughout the current Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve put some additional processes in place to ensure your health and safety,” added Zeitz MOCAA.
On arrival, your temperature will be taken and you will be asked to sanitise regularly at the sanitisation stations throughout the museum. Additionally, only 100 people are allowed in the museum at any one time – which means it’ll feel like you have the space to yourself!
The museum’s audio guides are now also available on Soundcloud so you won’t need to share a device with anyone else, and it’s also made it easier to pay for admission and other purchases with contactless payment options.
Don’t forget: The museum has a strict ‘no mask, no entry’ policy.