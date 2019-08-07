American idol star and 2 others sue TV exec Nigel Lythgoe for sexual assault

Court documents reveal that Paula Abdul, a renowned US singer, dancer, and former American Idol star, has filed a lawsuit against British television executive Nigel Lythgoe.

Paula Abdul and Nigel Lythgoe. Source: YouTube.

The lawsuit, lodged in Los Angeles County Superior Court, accuses Lythgoe of sexually assaulting Abdul during their collaboration on two popular talent shows. Abdul, known for her chart-topping success in the late 1980s, specifically claims the assault occurred in an elevator during the early seasons of American Idol..

Lythgoe has since denied the allegations citing he is shocked and saddened by them.

Following Paula Abdul's lawsuit, Lythgoe is now confronted with a second legal challenge. According to TMZ the lawsuit alleges that 20 years ago he sexually assaulted and harassed two contestants on the reality competition show All American Girl.

The show, which aired for one season in 2003, had Lythgoe as a producer. The documents, obtained by TMZ, detail the women's claims that Lythgoe would frequently appear on set and in dressing rooms when they were in dance costumes, engaging in "openly swatted and groped" behavior towards them.