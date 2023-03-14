Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Urban Brew StudiosGlobal Team Horse Racing (GTH)Irvine PartnersOnPoint PRBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Music News South Africa

Win


Win 2 tickets to the SA Tattoo Convention

Click here to enter


Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


SA jazz singer, Gloria Bosman has passed away

14 Mar 2023
Evan-Lee CourieBy: Evan-Lee Courie
The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has confirmed the passing of award-winning musician, composer and songwriter, Gloria Bosman.
Source:
Source: https://www.instagram.com/gloriabosman/

The 50-year-old singing sensation was known for her ever-growing list of honours, including two South African Music Awards (Samas) and more than 11 nominations.

Bosman's debut album, Tranquillity, released in the '90s, earned her an award for Best Newcomer and received nominations for Best Contemporary Jazz Album and Best Female Artist at the 2001 Samas.

She has shared the stage with several musical greats, including Hugh Masekela, Sibongile Khumalo and Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse.

Bosman was recently appointed to the board of Samro at its last annual general meeting (AGM) in December 2022, and her arrival to the organisation's apex governance structure was welcomed by Samro members and the industry in general.

"As a composer and a performing artist, in the short period that Miss Bosman was a member of the board, she added a perspective that comprised of a rich blend of insights on member aspirations as well as the direction that our organisation should continue to march towards," says Samro board chairperson, Nicholas Maweni.

"Miss Bosman was an energetic and passionate board member who fully supported the organisation's strategic direction, including diversifying income streams for Samro and vigorously protecting members' interests by ensuring compliance with relevant legislation. While highly empathetic, she was firm and direct when she engaged with her colleagues," adds Maweni.

According to a statement issued by Samro, "The entire board is shocked and saddened at Ms Bosman's untimely death, and it will take time for all of us to come to terms with it. The wisdom, insights and knowledge she gained throughout her very long and illustrious career is what got her to be appointed to the board of Samro. We will dearly miss her presence of mind in our engagements, her humanity, compassion and empathy for her fellow composers."

NextOptions
Evan-Lee Courie
Evan-Lee Courie's articles

About Evan-Lee Courie

Press Office Editor | Group Editor: Lifestyle and Education
Read more: SAMRO, Southern African Music Rights Organisation, Gloria Bosman

Related

Image by Andre Badenhorst: Jack Parow will be performing at the series of concerts at Musiekindaba
All about Musiekindaba 202225 Nov 2022
Image supplied: Gospel and jazz artist Nokukhanya Dlamini
Nokukhanya Dlamini takes centre stage in December17 Nov 2022
Source:
#Mex22: The economics, politics and biology of the music industry9 Nov 2022
Source:
Save the date for Joy of Jazz 20225 Sep 2022
Source:
Samro announces Music Creation Support Fund recipients8 Jun 2022
Source:
Samro launches bursary scheme for members16 May 2022
Source:
SA government joins Partners Against Piracy29 Mar 2022
Source:
Concerts SA Digital Mobility Fund recipients announced16 Mar 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz