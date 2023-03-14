SA jazz singer, Gloria Bosman has passed away

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has confirmed the passing of award-winning musician, composer and songwriter, Gloria Bosman.

The 50-year-old singing sensation was known for her ever-growing list of honours, including two South African Music Awards (Samas) and more than 11 nominations.

Bosman's debut album, Tranquillity, released in the '90s, earned her an award for Best Newcomer and received nominations for Best Contemporary Jazz Album and Best Female Artist at the 2001 Samas.

She has shared the stage with several musical greats, including Hugh Masekela, Sibongile Khumalo and Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse.

So Sad , gutted , Rest In Peace my dear friend #gloriabosman , thank you for sharing the stage and sharing your gift with us all , am shattered - Love and respect Sipho and the hotband @SIPHIWEGKUBHEKA @thamiMgcina @Tabiasongbird #RIP Gloria Bosman ���� pic.twitter.com/BMRGrqOVFW — Hotstix (@siphohotstix) March 14, 2023

Bosman was recently appointed to the board of Samro at its last annual general meeting (AGM) in December 2022, and her arrival to the organisation's apex governance structure was welcomed by Samro members and the industry in general.

"As a composer and a performing artist, in the short period that Miss Bosman was a member of the board, she added a perspective that comprised of a rich blend of insights on member aspirations as well as the direction that our organisation should continue to march towards," says Samro board chairperson, Nicholas Maweni.

"Miss Bosman was an energetic and passionate board member who fully supported the organisation's strategic direction, including diversifying income streams for Samro and vigorously protecting members' interests by ensuring compliance with relevant legislation. While highly empathetic, she was firm and direct when she engaged with her colleagues," adds Maweni.

According to a statement issued by Samro, "The entire board is shocked and saddened at Ms Bosman's untimely death, and it will take time for all of us to come to terms with it. The wisdom, insights and knowledge she gained throughout her very long and illustrious career is what got her to be appointed to the board of Samro. We will dearly miss her presence of mind in our engagements, her humanity, compassion and empathy for her fellow composers."