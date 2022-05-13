Industries

The Soil set to perform at Emperors Palace

13 May 2022
Acapella group The Soil is performing at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace in June.
Image supplied: The Soil are set to perform at the Emporers Palace in June
Image supplied: The Soil are set to perform at the Emporers Palace in June

Defined as Kasi-soul, the group’s music comprises contemporary township grooves, blended into an eclectic mix of musical genres such as jazz, hip hop, Afro-pop, and soul. The trio – made up of Buhle Mda, Luphindo Ngxanga and Ntsika Fana Ngxanga – hail from Soweto and their love of their country and its rich culture is the driving force behind their hauntingly beautiful lyrics and distinct sound.

“We’re armed with beautiful songs from our upcoming album and tracks from our earlier work, so be ready to be taken down memory lane, Kasi-style. We intend to travel with you through songs and narrate the journey from where it all began until now,” said Buhle.

Image supplied: Rainer Jadischke performing his Elton John tribute show
Drama Factory announces music-filled programme for May

1 day ago


For their two-night run at one of Joburg’s landmark venues, fans, new and longstanding, can look forward to their most beautiful renditions of their award-winning songs that give a sneak peek into their experiences of life, love, hardships and joy. After all, The Soil strives to fuse their voices to deliver melodic and harmonious messages aimed at uplifting and healing souls worldwide.

“We have all grown as individuals and musically have delivered solo work too, so we’ll share a little bit of Buhle and Ntsika’s solo work too, backed by MASTA P. We’ve come a long way, and these shows will celebrate slices of every chapter,” Buhle continued.

The women who will be taking part at the Wanawake Xperience
Wanawake Xperience spotlights music and female empowerment

6 May 2022


Patrons can look forward to the world-class patronage that Theatre of Marcellus is known and applauded for delivering. “It will be great two nights of musical extravaganza, so come and celebrate with us,” Buhle said. “We love you!”

Tickets from R180 are now available from Ticketpro. The show starts at 8pm (doors open at 7pm) on 24 and 25 June.

If you come dressed Kofifi-style you could stand a chance to win a prize for best dressed.
