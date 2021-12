Basa vacancies

Business and Arts South Africa NPC (Basa) has been awarded the tender produce the 5th edition of the SOCreative Hubs Summit 2022 and an impactful new cultural producers leadership development programme, supported by the British Council Cultural Economy programme and partnered by Common Purpose South Africa.

If your skills and experience match one of the three roles outlined below, we’d like to chat to you about joining our team:***SOCreative Hubs Summit 2022Fixed-term contractThe successful incumbent will be required to work collaboratively with the curatorial panel and project manager for the cultural producers programme and SOCreative Hubs Summit, to develop a variety of content across print, online (with specific focus on social media), radio and TV. Responsibilities include involvement in programmatic planning, researching and developing content, presentations and materials, pitching, producing and events coordination.Preferred skills and experience:Submit applications including a letter of motivation, an updated CV and contactable references to az.oc.asab@tnemtiurcer before 12h00, 7 January 2021. Quote Reference:in the subject line***Cultural Producers Programme & SOCreative Hubs Summit 2022Fixed-term contractThe successful incumbent will report directly to the research manager/producer and will be required to work collaboratively with the Research team as well as the broader BASA team to plan, execute and manage various aspects of BASA’s annual programme.Responsibilities include project administration (scheduling, communications, etc.), researching and developing creative content, coordinating various online and in real life events and contributing to monitoring and evaluation activities.Preferred skills and experience:Submit applications including a letter of motivation, an updated CV and contactable references to az.oc.asab@tnemtiurcer before 12h00, 7 January 2021. Quote Reference:in the subject line.***BASA Research & GrantsFixed-term contractThe successful incumbent will assist with relevant projects and provide day-to-day support of administrative and operational functions within the Research and Grants portfolio.Duties and responsibilities will typically include assisting with grant planning and administration, financial, budgetary and/or other associated transactions, programme implementation and administration, internal and external operational/administrative liaison, programmes marketing, and monitoring and evaluation and reporting.Preferred skills and experience:Submit applications including a letter of motivation, an updated CV and contactable references to az.oc.asab@tnemtiurcer before 12h00, 7 January 2021. Quote Reference:in the subject line.For the full job specifications, please visit https://bit.ly/3rXUJO3 Enquiries may be directed via email to Virginia Nkobi (BASA HR) at moc.htworgecnegreme@nainigriv