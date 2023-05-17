MusicExchange: Tiaan Rautenbach plays Buddy in We Will Rock You

We Will Rock You is not a tribute show, nor does it tell the story of Queen or the legendary Freddie Mercury. Instead, We Will Rock You is a large full-scale new vision musical theatre production with its own storyline set to the music of Queen’s most popular hits.
The production features 24 of Queen’s hit songs including Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Killer Queen, and global favourites We are the Champions, Bohemian Rhapsody and of course, We Will Rock You.
The highly talented cast is a combination of established, well-known performers and fresh new talent.
I recently caught up with Tiaan Rautenbach, who plays the character of Buddy, and has played roles in Jesus Christ Superstar, Binnelanders and Aspoestertjie
What is anybody's purpose? To make the best of this thing called life and have as much fun along the way as possible. Oh, and to play more ukulele.
Everything! Whether I'm happy or sad, busy or bored, there's usually a song playing in the background or being sung by me.
Life, love and occasionally zombies.
Just keep on keeping on.
Honestly, don't know, don't care.
I physically cannot make it onto a stage or in front of a camera anymore.
TikTok.
Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French.
Usually my lounge.
Getting paid to do something I truly love doing.
In We Will Rock You I only have one solo number, so, Those Were the Days of Our Lives.
Too many to recount, but it usually entails something going wrong and making eye contact with the perpetrator.
David Bowie, Tori Amos and Jennifer Saunders.
Me.
RuPaul for turning an obscure fringe form of art into a multi-million-dollar empire whilst spreading the message of love.
My new iPad Pro.
A margarita!
I would love to do a big band show with a real big, big band.
My awkward charm...?
T.
Some form of visual art. Cartoonist or graphic novelist.
Chilled. Musical. Creative. Lazy and Funny.
Life on Mars - David Bowie
Hey Jupiter - Tori Amos
Glory Box - Portishead
I Got So High That I Saw Jesus - Noah & Miley Cyrus
The Ride - Amanda Palmer
Natural Born Killers.
Liarmouth by John Waters.
Life On Mars? by David Bowie.
My family.
Perturbed.
Always more travel!
Not sure if it's my greatest achievement, but I'm super proud of the series Blikskottel and Kompleks that I co-created and starred in with my best friends.
My arthritic knee.
Physical torture.
Chilling with tunes and tv.
Feel at home.
It's amazing what you can do when you absolutely have to do it.
I once spent a month in Berlin and I would go back there in a heartbeat.
I don't, but I used to perform free gigs at old age homes when I was at school and I recently thought of starting up something like that again.
Just more of the same. I love the trajectory of my life and if things could keep going onward and upward, I'd be incredibly grateful.