Fossil reopens at Canal Walk Shopping Centre

Fossil Group, South Africa has reopened its store in Canal Walk Shopping Centre, Cape Town.

Image supplied

Nestled near the vibrant activations section of the mall, Fossil delivers an unparalleled shopping experience, featuring a diverse selection of vintage-inspired watches, beautifully crafted leather goods, and timeless jewellery pieces.

The re-imagined space reflects the brands commitment to creativity and ingenuity.

Shaun Jacobs, managing director of Fossil Group in South Africa, shares his excitement, remarking, "We are extremely pleased with the rejuvenation of this store space. This is just a glimpse of what Fossil has in store for the future."

To mark this special occasion, Fossil Group, South Africa, hosted an exclusive event, with over 30 Top South African influencers attending.