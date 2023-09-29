Industries

Africa


Levi's and Crocs collab on new capsule collection

29 Sep 2023
True icons are timely and timeless. Since 1853, Levi Strauss & Co. has remained committed to creating high-quality denim and timeless designs that have become synonymous with self-expression for generations. This year, the Levi's brand has been celebrating the 150th anniversary of 501 jeans, one of the most enduring icons of style throughout the world.

As part of the milestone celebrations, Levi's has partnered with global footwear brand Crocs, renowned for their distinctive designs and impossibly comfortable shoes. These two brands have come together to merge casual comfort and quality design in their all-new Levi’s x Crocs capsule collection.

Image supplied
Image supplied

The first two offerings from the collection feature an elevated take on Crocs’ All-Terrain Clog. Each pair has been updated with a denim wrapped panel, completed with Sashiko stitching – a traditional Japanese embroidery technique. Just like every pair of Levi’s jeans, a Red Tab can be found on the wearer’s right shoe along with Levi’s button shanks on the heel strap.

Image supplied
Image supplied
Image supplied
Image supplied

Additionally, a Japanese Two-Horse pull logo can be found on the footbed. Each pair also comes with three premium metal Jibbitz charms, custom made for the collaboration. Available in both Navy and Bone colorways, the clogs utilise adjustable turbo heel straps and rugged lug outsoles with enhanced tread for increased traction and support.

The third offering from the Levi’s x Crocs capsule collection features a tie-dye print Classic Clog inspired by the Japanese technique of Shibori dyeing. Among the shoe’s special features are Levi’s button shank hinge hardware, red outsoles, and a Two Horse-Pull heel stamp on the footbed. Emphasizing self-expression, the Classic Clog comes with eight custom Levi's Jibbitz charms inspired by 60s counterculture and archival Levi’s graphics.

Image supplied
Image supplied

“We were thrilled to work alongside the forward-thinking Crocs team on bringing together our two iconic brands for this innovative capsule collection,” said Kenny Mitchell, chief marketing officer of the Levi’s brand at Levi Strauss & Co. “Our brands are champions of bold self-expression and personal style. These shoes are for everyone and we know they’ll be treasured by fashion fans around the world.”

“We share Levi’s brand commitment to innovation and self-expression,” said Heidi Cooley, chief marketing officer at Crocs. “This collaboration invites fans everywhere to step into a new era of creativity and comfort.”

The Levi’s x Crocs collaboration launches on 29 September 2023 in the Levi’s V&A Waterfront store and on levi.co.za, and will be available for purchase in the Levi’s Sandton pop-up store on 30 September 2023.

Crocs, Levi's, Levi Strauss & Co

