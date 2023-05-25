Industries

Africa


Eyewear distributor SDM rebrands to FrontierCo Vision

25 May 2023
South African eyewear distributor, SDM, has rebranded to FrontierCo Vision.
FrontierCo Vision's new corporate identity. Source: Supplied
FrontierCo Vision's new corporate identity. Source: Supplied

The company distributes popular international sunglasses brands including Tom Ford, Adidas, Polo, Timberland, Ted Baker, Soviet, Pringle of Scotland, Revo, Max Mara and Guess to optometrists and retail outlets.

The SDM rebrand took effect on 10 May, and follows FrontierCo's rebrand and store refresh of 136-year-old luggage retailer Frasers, which now goes by the name Destinations by Frasers.

Rebrand and retail refresh for 136-year-old Frasers
Rebrand and retail refresh for 136-year-old Frasers

By 25 Apr 2023

Paul Bertie, FrontierCo Vision managing executive, comments, “SDM, now FrontierCo Vision, is part of FrontierCo, a company that owns many top retail brands in South Africa, like Guess, Aldo and Pringle of Scotland. That’s why we took the decision to change our name as we shift gears from the past 40 years to a bright new future that we know our customers will love.

“FrontierCo Vision’s diverse portfolio is serviced by a seven-person dedicated sales team with stock delivered to customers in 48 hours due to it being always locally available. We are continually increasing our brand offering – the most recent brand addition being Adidas Eyewear.”.

Bertie adds, “FrontierCo Vision is an extension of our ongoing, long-term commitment to FrontierCo, South Africa and neighbouring countries, where we serve 850 customers including both optometrists and stores. We have invested heavily in our business, empowering our client-facing staff and we are capitalising on the momentum of the business by embracing this new identity.”

