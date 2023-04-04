Savanna x Wanda Lephoto presents 'Dry Goods' waterproof apparel for a world underwater

We all know that Savivi is not only the people's most-loved cider but also the most innovative. Not being content with bringing South Aah the crisp, dry, and refreshing taste of Savanna Dry Premium Cider, they have decided to bring their dryness to something you can't drink.

The iconic Savanna Cider brand has partnered with the prolific South African designer Wanda Lephoto to bring you a limited-edition fashion collection of ‘Dry Goods’, waterproof apparel for a world underwater, available for sale to persons over the age of 18.

This premium range, sustainably produced, goes beyond the aesthetics of ‘dope’ and makes a meaningful statement about sustainability by embracing the inevitability of climate change. As the ultimate dry brand, it only makes sense that in a world of rising sea levels, melting icebergs, and unpredictable weather, they would create a clothing range that would allow you to stay dripping and dry, even when you’re dripping wet.

Through his fashion, Wanda Lephoto explores the notion of luxury wear, merging African culture, traditions, identities, and approaches with global nuances to form new propositions for representation. Wanda Lephoto fuses worlds to create a free space that allows people to negotiate the boundaries of their own representation and identity through style and culture.

"Collaboration has always been key to us; it is one of the pillars that drive and motivate us to continue our journey. Collaborating with Savanna on this collection has been beautiful because, to us, Savanna represents the people of South Africa in their most authentic way, which is an idea we truly aspire to as we also do work that aims to reflect the people, cultures, and beauties of South African people in the most authentic way that we can." says Wanda Lephoto.

“South Africans are a real inspiration to us, and we build our brands to have relevance and real purpose in our consumers’ lives. That is the essence of what we do with Savanna Dry Premium Cider, best expressed through our brand promise of ‘Siyavanna SA’, which effectively means ‘We get you, SA!’ says Kolosa Kokolo, Savanna Brand Team – Distell.

The Savanna ‘Dry Goods’ premium waterproof apparel range consists of iconic ready-to-wear parkas, shorts, cross-body bags, matching sets, trench coats, and jackets. The collaborative collection is available to persons over the age of 18 years old online at drygoods.savanna.co.za and on the campaign e-commerce site wandalephoto.com/shop nationwide. The Wanda Lephoto collaboration will also include exclusive one-of-one garments made using a sustainable second-life process and includes adjustable, multi-layered trench coats, skirts, and jackets.

The collaboration will also have a digital iteration, where one-of-one garments will be 3D modelled and turned into collectables to be auctioned online, along with the physical garment. But that’s not all – in order to take a further stance on the subject of sustainability in the digital realm, Savanna attempted a world first.

“As a campaign with something to say about sustainability, we had to take it a step further than digital collectables, or NFTs, so we conceptualised what we believe to be the world’s first-ever recycled digital collectable. By sourcing burnt NFT units and repurposing their artwork, Wanda has designed a singular piece that will be turned into a virtual digital avatar that we hope will make a statement in the conversation about sustainability in the digital realm,” says Lenford.

All of the profits from the sale of the ‘Dry Goods’ premium waterproof apparel range collaboration between Savanna and Wanda Lephoto will be donated to GreenUp, a leading organisation focused on climate action, environmental education, and community resilience.

Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

For more information, follow Savanna’s social media channels or go to www.savanna.co.za.

About Savanna – “It’s dry, but you can drink it.”

Savanna is a premium, crisp apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is one of the largest cider brands in the world and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won consumers' hearts and funny bones with its intelligent, dry and witty sense of humour.