Stiles launches the Stiles Refresh Promotion with up to 45% off selected products

The public are encouraged to not only take advantage of these great deals, but to also enter the Stiles Refresh Promotion Competition taking place on social media. Entrants must purchase products from Stiles during the Stiles Refresh Promotion and use them in their bathroom projects. They have up until 31 January 2022 to post their before and after photos using the hashtag #StilesRefresh. The winner will be selected by a panel of judges and will receive a R20,000 gift voucher from Stiles in February next year to use on their next renovation (terms and conditions apply
).
Stiles stock high-quality tile and sanitary ware products that are unique to the South African market. Items on promotion have been carefully selected to give customers a variety of choice – keeping in theme with the Stiles Refresh Promotion – Keep it New, Keep it You, Keep it Stylish!
“We’re all about enabling our customers to live their dreams,” says Steve Joubert, CEO of Stiles. “We want home-owners to truly make their homes their own and to Keep it Stylish!” he adds.
Make sure to head to any of Stiles’ 9 showrooms around the country or their website
to take advantage of the Stiles Refresh Promotion.
Stiles strives to be exclusive and unique, offering only the best quality tiles and sanitaryware. They believe in the products they market and employ creative people with an enthusiasm to succeed. They also pride themselves in being involved in local communities. Quality and style will always outweigh price when selecting products. Stiles are leaders in service, technical advice, creative ability and innovative ideas.