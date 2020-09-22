Skip partners with three trailblazing local designers for a gift to protect us all

As restrictions ease and our social interactions increase, now is the time to be even more careful and vigilant. And, in recognising the role of masks in limiting the spread of the virus, Skip is providing a small gift of gratitude to show that we care.
Left to right: Fundudzi by Craig Jacobs; Ri.Ch Factory; and Loin Cloth & Ashes
The leading garment care expert brand has joined forces with a trio of trailblazing South African labels to create a range of limited edition masks available exclusively with the purchase of any two Skip 1.5L Liquid Detergents or two Skip 2kg Powder Detergent packs with Fibre Protect™ technology at the retailer of your choice. Simply snap a clear full-length picture of your till slip and upload it to https://bit.ly/3hJn6ql to receive your free designer mask while stocks last.*
The distinctive fabric cloth masks, featuring signature prints from vibrant African contemporary label Ri.Ch Factory; ethical heritage brand Fundudzi by Craig Jacobs; and Loin Cloth & Ashes, the label synonymous for a neo-African point of view, will be available from 21 September 2020.
“We believe that, just like the clothes we wear, the masks we choose to protect ourselves and those around us can reflect who we are and what makes us unique. That is why we have decided to partner with these three designers who celebrate the kaleidoscope of colour and pattern, which is the embodiment of African design,” explains senior brand manager for Skip, Ilze Visser.
Cloth masks are a more environmentally friendly alternative to single-use disposable face masks. However, for fabric protective coverings to be effective, like the garments we wear they need to be looked after and properly cleaned.
Scientifically proven to deliver a superior clean, consumers have not only come to trust Skip and be loyal consumers, but they also expect Skip to continually offer them the most up-to-date, technologically advanced products on the market to care for their clothes.
The Skip range of products are suitable for cleaning most types of fabric masks.
New Skip Detergents with Fibre Protect™ technology penetrates deep into the fabric, so it cleans in a better and new way, smoothing and aligning fibres so stains and dirt wash away more easily, giving clothes better clean, better shape and better colour – caring for garments wash after wash.
*Terms and conditions apply
Tips to keep your cloth mask hygienically clean with Skip
Cloth face coverings should be washed regularly, preferably after each use.
If your mask becomes soiled or wet, remove and ensure you wash it.
Hand or machine wash your mask with laundry detergent.
Individually store each of your masks, preferably in a paper bag.
If you choose to store your mask in a plastic sleeve, ensure that the mask is properly dried out before storing.
Wash your hands thoroughly before wearing your mask, and after removing it.
When removing a cloth covering, avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
Hand washing instructions:
Put on your laundry gloves, pour half-a-cup of washing powder, like Skip Powder, into a bowl with warm water (minimum of 40°C).
Soak the mask in wash solution for 60 minutes.
Rinse the mask in clean water.
Dry the mask completely. If possible, dry the mask in the sun.
Wash and rinse your hands thoroughly. Apply hand lotion to moisturise your hands.
