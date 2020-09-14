Ackermans to offer women's apparel up to size 50

In an ongoing effort to be inclusive of all women in South Africa, Ackermans has extended its sizing across all women's product lines to offer up to size 50, making it one of the first value retailers in the country to do so.

"For far too long, women who didn’t fit into sample clothing sizes have had difficulty walking into a store and leaving with something they can wear," says Ackermans in a press statement.The retailer was also one of the first fashion chains to offer lingerie up to a G-cup in SA.Donna McPherson, womenswear buying manager at Ackermans, comments, "We are now offering a wider range of sizes in all outerwear and sleepwear lines with more fashionable and affordable options for women."The extended product lines are available in stores from September and include basic tees, fashion tops, dresses, denim, skirts and sleepwear.McPherson concludes, “South African women come in all shapes and sizes, which is something to be celebrated. This expansion will allow us to provide more choice to customers, in line with our promise to continuously strive to add value to their lives."