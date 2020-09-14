Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Ackermans to offer women's apparel up to size 50

14 Sep 2020
In an ongoing effort to be inclusive of all women in South Africa, Ackermans has extended its sizing across all women's product lines to offer up to size 50, making it one of the first value retailers in the country to do so.
"For far too long, women who didn’t fit into sample clothing sizes have had difficulty walking into a store and leaving with something they can wear," says Ackermans in a press statement.

The retailer was also one of the first fashion chains to offer lingerie up to a G-cup in SA.

Donna McPherson, womenswear buying manager at Ackermans, comments, "We are now offering a wider range of sizes in all outerwear and sleepwear lines with more fashionable and affordable options for women."

The extended product lines are available in stores from September and include basic tees, fashion tops, dresses, denim, skirts and sleepwear.

McPherson concludes, “South African women come in all shapes and sizes, which is something to be celebrated. This expansion will allow us to provide more choice to customers, in line with our promise to continuously strive to add value to their lives."
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: Ackermans, clothing retail, womenswear, inclusivity, fashion retail, value retail

Related

Spanish fashion brand Desigual arrives in South Africa10 Sep 2020
Nominations now open for Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 20203 Sep 2020
Emerging designers called to enter PnP Clothing mentorship project1 Sep 2020
Entries open for female-focused fashion mentorship programme31 Aug 2020
Refinery fashion now online - a first for Pepkor26 Aug 2020
Edcon signs agreement to sell parts of Edgars to Retailability25 Aug 2020
New brand identity for 55-year-old Pep24 Aug 2020
AckermansAckermans Faces of Change campaign donates R50,000 in proceeds to women with a cause19 Aug 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz