Brave Group's Musa Kalenga Best Individual Contributor to Digital

Technology is changing the future of business and Musa Kalenga's achievements in digital, are testament to this. Kalenga, hief future officer at Brave Group, was announced as Best Individual Contribution to Digital at the 2020 IAB Bookmarks Awards.

Musa Kalenga Described as the marketer of the future exemplified, Musa harnesses the power and potential of technology to empower and transform client businesses. With the Fourth Industrial Revolution upon us, the acumen of this nature is in greater demand than ever. He has an established history as a successful entrepreneur and in addition to his role at Brave Group, he is also Managing Director at Motherboard, a division of Brave Group; CEO and co-founder of Bridge Labs; and an investor and board member of Lula and Loxion Connexion.



His many awards and accolades testify to the depth of his knowledge and the industry’s regard for his prowess. Musa was included on the Mail & Guardian’s list of 200 Young South Africans in 2012. He is the author of Ladders and Trampolines - a book about doing business in Africa.



Speaking on his newest accolade, Kalenga says that the award is another reflection of the growing role of digital as a strategic imperative in business, and a key proof point that the digital industry’s value goes beyond its current offering as it is understood.



“The digital industry has continued to evolve into offering more than a day-to-day functions for business and people. What we’ve seen in recent years is how digital utility and communications provide businesses and society the opportunity to consistently innovate and improve existing methods of how we do and maintain the work.”



“Digital is an untapped resource, with infinite potential, and we need to embrace it as more than just an additional platform in the communications spectrum. I am honoured to receive this award, and I want to thank the team for being with me on this journey, and to the Bookmarks Awards as well.”



The Best Individual Contribution to Digital award honours persons who have made the greatest contribution to the digital industry in South Africa. The winner is selected on presented evidence of innovation and championing digital in marketing, publishing, brands, and others, with further demonstrated success of the digital industry in South Africa.



Group CEO at Brave Group, Karabo Songo says that Kalenga’s focus on digital and the impact of his work with client’s businesses, also reflects Brave Group’s drive to integrate digital into client communications, and overall marketing.



“Digital continues to introduce exciting new dynamics to the marketing industry and for us, it is one of the growth cornerstones for the group. We need to be plugged in to the needs of our clients and stakeholders, and should tap into the pockets of opportunities that are presented and require digital solutions and innovative thinking. We are proud of Musa and celebrate this achievement with him, and he has made our roar as the Lions of Hyde Park, that much louder.”



Musa’s involvement with the Brave Group illustrates his bold, forward-thinking approach to business. He joined forces with Karabo Songo and Andile Khumalo to form Fastgro Marketing and Comms (Pty) Ltd, a 100% black-owned investment firm, to purchase a stake in the agency. Their goal went beyond enhancing Brave Group’s empowerment credentials. Rather, they were focused on pivoting the way the agency functions, introducing proven digital marketing strategies to improve the standing of existing clients and cultivate a new base. This involved moving the agency from the traditional approach, which focuses exclusively on billable creative hours. Instead, Brave Group takes an equity stake in clients’ business, ensuring it has a vested interest in exploring and realising growth areas.



For more information on the Brave Group, please visit



For more on information on this year’s IAB Bookmarks Awards, please visit



Described as the marketer of the future exemplified, Musa harnesses the power and potential of technology to empower and transform client businesses. With the Fourth Industrial Revolution upon us, the acumen of this nature is in greater demand than ever. He has an established history as a successful entrepreneur and in addition to his role at Brave Group, he is also Managing Director at Motherboard, a division of Brave Group; CEO and co-founder of Bridge Labs; and an investor and board member of Lula and Loxion Connexion.His many awards and accolades testify to the depth of his knowledge and the industry’s regard for his prowess. Musa was included on the Mail & Guardian’s list of 200 Young South Africans in 2012. He is the author of- a book about doing business in Africa.Speaking on his newest accolade, Kalenga says that the award is another reflection of the growing role of digital as a strategic imperative in business, and a key proof point that the digital industry’s value goes beyond its current offering as it is understood.“The digital industry has continued to evolve into offering more than a day-to-day functions for business and people. What we’ve seen in recent years is how digital utility and communications provide businesses and society the opportunity to consistently innovate and improve existing methods of how we do and maintain the work.”“Digital is an untapped resource, with infinite potential, and we need to embrace it as more than just an additional platform in the communications spectrum. I am honoured to receive this award, and I want to thank the team for being with me on this journey, and to the Bookmarks Awards as well.”The Best Individual Contribution to Digital award honours persons who have made the greatest contribution to the digital industry in South Africa. The winner is selected on presented evidence of innovation and championing digital in marketing, publishing, brands, and others, with further demonstrated success of the digital industry in South Africa.Group CEO at Brave Group, Karabo Songo says that Kalenga’s focus on digital and the impact of his work with client’s businesses, also reflects Brave Group’s drive to integrate digital into client communications, and overall marketing.“Digital continues to introduce exciting new dynamics to the marketing industry and for us, it is one of the growth cornerstones for the group. We need to be plugged in to the needs of our clients and stakeholders, and should tap into the pockets of opportunities that are presented and require digital solutions and innovative thinking. We are proud of Musa and celebrate this achievement with him, and he has made our roar as the Lions of Hyde Park, that much louder.”Musa’s involvement with the Brave Group illustrates his bold, forward-thinking approach to business. He joined forces with Karabo Songo and Andile Khumalo to form Fastgro Marketing and Comms (Pty) Ltd, a 100% black-owned investment firm, to purchase a stake in the agency. Their goal went beyond enhancing Brave Group’s empowerment credentials. Rather, they were focused on pivoting the way the agency functions, introducing proven digital marketing strategies to improve the standing of existing clients and cultivate a new base. This involved moving the agency from the traditional approach, which focuses exclusively on billable creative hours. Instead, Brave Group takes an equity stake in clients’ business, ensuring it has a vested interest in exploring and realising growth areas.For more information on the Brave Group, please visit bravegroup.co.za and follow us on Twitter and Facebook for updates, and profiles of our team, and the great work we are doing.For more on information on this year’s IAB Bookmarks Awards, please visit https://thebookmarks.co.za/

Related

News