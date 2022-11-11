Industries

    Stellantis to invest more than €300m in Morocco's Kenitra plant

    11 Nov 2022
    By: Valentina Za
    Stellantis on Wednesday said it would invest more than €300m ($300m) in Morocco's Kenitra plant to double local production capacity.
    The logo of Stellantis is seen on a flag at the main entrance of FCA Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo
    The logo of Stellantis is seen on a flag at the main entrance of FCA Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

    The car maker said in a statement after a meeting with government officials in Rabat that it would introduce a "smart car" platform at the plant, as it strives to reach a market share of more than 22% in the region by 2030.

    Stellantis' growth plans for Middle East and Africa envisage a production capacity of one million vehicles per year by 2030.

    SOURCE

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Valentina Za

    Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Chris Reese.
