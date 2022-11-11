Stellantis to invest more than €300m in Morocco's Kenitra plant

The car maker said in a statement after a meeting with government officials in Rabat that it would introduce a "smart car" platform at the plant, as it strives to reach a market share of more than 22% in the region by 2030.
Stellantis' growth plans for Middle East and Africa envisage a production capacity of one million vehicles per year by 2030.
