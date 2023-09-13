Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

aHead Marketing ServicesStoneThe Publicity WorkshopEntravision in AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Travel Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Flame, friendship, and flavour: Nando's Mzansi champions embark on epic USA odyssey

13 Sep 2023
Issued by: aHead Marketing Services
What if you could travel to a new country, meet new people, and taste new flavours? That's what Nando's Make the Table Bigger (MTTB) campaign offered to South Africans who wanted to expand their horizons, forge new connections, and revel in the joy of exploration. Launched on Freedom Day 2022, this campaign was inspired by the flame of democracy, the strength of our constitution, the unity of our people, and the spirit of togetherness that defines us.
Khwezi Madlala on the left with her cousin, Lily.
Khwezi Madlala on the left with her cousin, Lily.

To join the campaign, Nando’s Mzansi invited patrons to collect stamps from Nando’s restaurants across the nation. These stamps were a passport to possibilities, unlocking the chance to win a grand prize: a captivating journey to the USA in July 2023. The USA was chosen as a symbolically poignant destination, as it shares a constitutional prelude with South Africa – “We, the people”.

Khwezi Madlala and Lerato T were the lucky winners of the MTTB campaign. Their odyssey of discovery took them to places they had never seen before, where they made lasting bonds with people they had never met before. The highlight of this adventure was the opportunity to enjoy Nando’s in the USA, where the flame-grilled peri-peri experience had recently spread its wings in the heart of the American South, serving up South Africa’s most fiery chicken in Texas.

They soon discovered that South Africans – as they always suspected – have resilient palates and an appetite for the bold. Across the Atlantic, a “mild” order meant a mere “plain” chicken, while the flame of “Hot” remained unchanged.

As Mandela Day approached, commemorated by South Africans dedicating 67 minutes to communal service, Nando’s USA organised their tribute, the ‘Nando’s Dash’. A benevolent exchange took place, with school supplies earning a reward of a quarter chicken and a single side. Amid this generous spirit, a poignant scene unfolded at a Nando’s eatery in Washington DC. A Nandoca was deeply touched by the presence of South Africans, resulting in a warm and heartfelt hug that brought tears to the eyes of the South African Nando’s delegation, embodying an indelible bond.

An emotional voyage, as aptly expressed by MTTB champion Khwezi Madlala, was undertaken. “Untold shared history came to light during this journey, solidified by our visit to the African American Museum. Yet, it was the individuals we encountered who etched this trip in our hearts. The unity among Americans left us truly astounded.”

Their first stop was Washington, D.C., where two museums told the stories of those who fought for equality and justice: The National Archives Museum and The African American History Museum. Coincidentally, the National Archives of South Africa are also located in the capital, Pretoria.

Khwezi shares, “The celebration of Mandela Day in the US underscores the enduring impact of his legacy. He gave people hope beyond South Africa and was a symbol of resilience and reconciliation.”

Their wonder grew as they witnessed Mandela’s global tribute in the heart of the USA. Momo, a Senegalese shop assistant, remarked, “Mandela was a tireless worker for Africa; we yearn for another like him.”

They had fascinating encounters in Houston, Texas, a city brimming with diversity. The warmth of the people left an unforgettable mark. The journey unveiled captivating narratives, shared with them by countless individuals, each adding a new hue to their understanding of the world. As their journey concluded, Khwezi and Lerato brought home a profound realisation of the ties that unite humanity.

They also met Tony, a bar owner who managed to keep all his patrons happy by himself. He told them how he loved his job because he got to meet new people every day. He also mentioned that he served about 70 people alone in his bar every night.

Set forth – hamba uzobona. The world beckons.

NextOptions
aHead Marketing Services
With all our marketing experience we confidently offer all services within the marketing wagon wheel. Our strength is in the blend of top industry capability and client-side knowledge. We know what is important and how best to deliver this.

Related

Image supplied. This year the Africa region of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Gold Quill Awards boasts six Gold Quills Awards and two special awards
African communicators boast 6 Gold Quills and 2 special awards at IABC13 Jun 2023
Image supplied. Joe Public Johannesburg’s young creatives (left) Bernice Puleng Mosala and (right) Raphael Janan Kuppasamy are the 2023 Cannes Young Lions – Film Category competition for South Africa winners and will represent South Africa at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity – Young Lions competition
Joe Public's Bernice Puleng Mosala & Raphael Janan Kuppasamy named SA Cannes Young Lions28 Apr 2023
Image supplied. The Shoprite Group of Companies/ ShopriteX received a standing ovation for being named The Brand of the Year at this year's MMA SA Smarties Awards
Nando's & VMLY&R and The Shoprite Group of Companies / ShopriteX take top spots in MMA SA Smarties Awards3 Apr 2023
Nando's gets the stick for firing a man who tasted its carrots
Nando's gets the stick for firing a man who tasted its carrots25 Apr 2022
Nando's unveils art, bringing beauty from ashes
Nando's unveils art, bringing beauty from ashes4 Mar 2022
The Basha Uhuru Creative Uprising Festival is back with music, art and more
The Basha Uhuru Creative Uprising Festival is back with music, art and more12 Oct 2021
Jabulani Sigege appointed as ECD for Wunderman Thompson SA
Wunderman ThompsonJabulani Sigege appointed as ECD for Wunderman Thompson SA1 Mar 2021
Get to know Katlego Tshuma: Nando's HYD Talent Search 2020 winner
Get to know Katlego Tshuma: Nando's HYD Talent Search 2020 winner10 Dec 2020

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz