With the pandemic finally over, this year we’re expecting over 300 million guest arrivals on Airbnb. To prepare, we’re making the most extensive set of improvements to Airbnb ever, starting with the introduction of Airbnb Rooms, an all-new take on the original Airbnb. We’re also launching over 50 new features and upgrades that address top feedback from our guests and hosts across the end-to-end Airbnb experience.
Airbnb began as a way to stay in a room in someone else’s home. This original idea of sharing a home offers two unique benefits. First, it’s more affordable for guests. More than 80% of private rooms are under $100/night, with an average rate of $67/night. Second, staying with a Host is a great way to meet someone new and experience the city like a local.
We think this idea is more important than ever. In the current economic environment, people want to travel affordably. And after years of being isolated during the pandemic, they're looking for ways to connect with people and have authentic experiences. Now is the perfect time to stay in a room in someone else’s home. But for even more people to try it, they have to feel comfortable staying with a host.
Today, we’re introducing Airbnb Rooms, an all-new take on the original Airbnb. Guests have told us that they want to know more about who they're staying with. Every Airbnb Room features a Host Passport, which helps guests get to know their host before booking their stay. We’ve also created a Rooms category with over 1 million listings, redesigned filters and added new privacy features.
“With Airbnb Rooms, we’re getting back to the idea that started it all - back to our founding ethos of sharing,” said Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO. “Airbnb Rooms are often more affordable than hotels, and they’re the most authentic way to experience a city. This is the soul of Airbnb.”
50+ new features and upgrades based on your feedback
In preparation for an anticipated record-setting travel season, we’re improving nearly every aspect of the Airbnb service - and we’re doing it based on feedback from our community.
To improve our service, we took a design-driven approach. We started by storyboarding the guest and Host journey - from sign up to checking out, and every step in between. We created a blueprint of the experience - every screen, every policy, and every interaction with customer support mapped out. Then, we analysed millions of customer service tickets and mapped them across the journey. We also reviewed thousands of social media posts and spoke with hundreds of thousands of guests and hosts about how to improve Airbnb.
“Millions of people have given us feedback on how to improve Airbnb. We’ve listened,” said Brian Chesky. “Today, we’re introducing the most extensive set of updates ever. Our design-driven approach means we’re always making Airbnb better, and our over 50 new features and upgrades are just the beginning. We will never stop improving Airbnb.”
Here are just a few of the 50+ new features and upgrades we’re launching for guests starting today:
As part of the 50+ new features and upgrades, we’re launching 25 improvements for hosts, including new pricing tools to help hosts set competitive prices, easily add weekly and monthly discounts, and compare their listing to similar ones in their area. We’re also including a yearly view in calendar, the ability to easily enter checkout instructions, read receipts and new quick replies in messaging, and more.
Airbnb Rooms and over 50+ new features and upgrades for guests and hosts will begin rolling out this week. Hosts can try new features today by enrolling in Airbnb Early Access.