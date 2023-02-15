All-woman affair at 15th Annual Cape Town Folk 'n Acoustic Festival

The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts, in partnership with the City of Cape Town, will host the 15th annual Cape Town Folk 'n Acoustic Festival on Sunday, 19 February 2023.

The Cape Town Folk ’n Acoustic Music Festival is proud to present an all-woman affair to take concertgoers on a rhythmic journey with Latin, folk, rock and jazz tunes. An exciting lineup of incredible South African artists featuring singers Karen Zoid, Nomfundo Xaluva, Abigail Petersen, Jennifer Eaves, Amanda Tiffin, Nhoza Sitholwana, Amy Campbell, Leonie Le Roux, Micaela Kleinsmith, Jasmine Minter and Anathi Mobo will be backed by The Lady Day Big Band.

The Lady Day Big Band is South Africa’s first all-women professional big band, founded in 2018 by South African music royalty Lana Crowster, Amanda Tiffin and Kelly Bell. The band aims to promote social unity, upliftment and a safe space for women in response to the #MeToo movement.

"The City of Cape Town is proud to partner with the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts to showcase some of South Africa's most legendary artists. We are incredibly excited to see the Cape Town Folk ‘n Acoustic Festival back at Kirstenbosch, mesmerising the crowd at such an incredible setting," said the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith.

Tickets cost R190/p - R260/p at www.webtickets.co.za or the Kirstenbosch Ticket Office.

Please note that Webtickets is the ONLY online ticketing partner. Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden cannot guarantee that tickets purchased from third parties will be valid. (Service fees are not charged, so you should only pay the prices quoted above.)

For more information, visit www.sanbi.org or connect on social media and share your experiences using the official Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts hashtag #KBRocks.