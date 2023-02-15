Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

RX AfricaCity Lodge HotelMultiChoiceOnPoint PRBataBizcommunity.comMANGO-OMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


All-woman affair at 15th Annual Cape Town Folk 'n Acoustic Festival

15 Feb 2023
The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts, in partnership with the City of Cape Town, will host the 15th annual Cape Town Folk 'n Acoustic Festival on Sunday, 19 February 2023.

The Cape Town Folk ’n Acoustic Music Festival is proud to present an all-woman affair to take concertgoers on a rhythmic journey with Latin, folk, rock and jazz tunes. An exciting lineup of incredible South African artists featuring singers Karen Zoid, Nomfundo Xaluva, Abigail Petersen, Jennifer Eaves, Amanda Tiffin, Nhoza Sitholwana, Amy Campbell, Leonie Le Roux, Micaela Kleinsmith, Jasmine Minter and Anathi Mobo will be backed by The Lady Day Big Band.

All-woman affair at 15th Annual Cape Town Folk 'n Acoustic Festival

The Lady Day Big Band is South Africa’s first all-women professional big band, founded in 2018 by South African music royalty Lana Crowster, Amanda Tiffin and Kelly Bell. The band aims to promote social unity, upliftment and a safe space for women in response to the #MeToo movement.

"The City of Cape Town is proud to partner with the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts to showcase some of South Africa's most legendary artists. We are incredibly excited to see the Cape Town Folk ‘n Acoustic Festival back at Kirstenbosch, mesmerising the crowd at such an incredible setting," said the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith.

Tickets cost R190/p - R260/p at www.webtickets.co.za or the Kirstenbosch Ticket Office.

Please note that Webtickets is the ONLY online ticketing partner. Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden cannot guarantee that tickets purchased from third parties will be valid. (Service fees are not charged, so you should only pay the prices quoted above.)

For more information, visit www.sanbi.org or connect on social media and share your experiences using the official Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts hashtag #KBRocks.

NextOptions
Read more: Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts, music festival, Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

Related

#MusicExchange: South Africa's Diva of Song, Sophia Foster
#MusicExchange: South Africa's Diva of Song, Sophia Foster31 Jan 2023
Image supplied: Ronan Keating
Ronan Keating announces South African tour25 Jan 2023
East Coast Radio's Sounds Like Summer Beach Festival set to keep KZN entertained
East Coast RadioEast Coast Radio's Sounds Like Summer Beach Festival set to keep KZN entertained20 Dec 2022
Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts return with Jimmy Nevis and Jeremy Loops
Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts return with Jimmy Nevis and Jeremy Loops18 Feb 2022
Liefde By Die Dam brings Afrikaans music back to the stage
Liefde By Die Dam brings Afrikaans music back to the stage31 Jan 2022
Top SA artists headline the inaugural Cape Town music festival
Top SA artists headline the inaugural Cape Town music festival9 Dec 2021
Bokani Dyer, Elinor Speirs and more to perform at the Jazz & Classical Encounters Festival
Bokani Dyer, Elinor Speirs and more to perform at the Jazz & Classical Encounters Festival22 Nov 2021
Acces 2021 set to bring global music industry to Jozi
Acces 2021 set to bring global music industry to Jozi16 Nov 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz