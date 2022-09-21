New talent and gaming events announced at Comic Con

There's only one day to go until the start of Comic Con Africa, and they have announced new talent arriving at the festival as well as what gamers can expect from the event.

Both known for their roles in Teen Wolf, fans will be able to meet Khylin Rhambo, who has also starred in The First Family as well as Dylan Sprayberry, also known for his role in Man of Steel.

Though scheduling commitments have been the reason for Tati Gabriel missing her confirmed appearance at Comic Con Africa, they are determined to ensure that fans have a lot to look forward to.

Bookings for photo and autograph opportunities are available and can be booked here.

All about the games

This year Comic Con Africa has got a jam-packed line-up of exhibitors, tournaments, free-play opportunities and good games to carry you through the entire weekend from September 22 to 25 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec.

Come feel the excitement of the Telkom VS Gaming Masters, the Telkom VS Gaming Championships (Rocket League), eDiski (Fifa 2021), the High School Esport League (HSEL) finals, the Dorito’s Crunch Cup, The Red Bull Campus Clutch South African Finals, and Nintendo all live during the Comic Con Africa weekend in the Gaming Hall.

Things kick off at 9.40am on 22 September with the Grand Finals of the Rocket League. It then moves on to the eDiski semi-finals at 11.45am and the upper bracket final in the Telkom VS Gaming Masters for Counterstrike at 1.10pm.

Day two of the show starts with the Grand Finals of the HSEL at 9.30am the second eDiski semi-finals at 11:35am, and the lower bracket final in the Telkom VS Gaming Masters for Counterstrike at 1pm.

Day three has got the Counterstrike Grand Finals of the HSEL at 9.15am, the third-place playoff in eDiski at 12.45pm and the lower bracket Counterstrike final of the Telkom VS Gaming Masters at 2.10pm. Our final day sees the eDiski Grand Final at 09:40 following by the Telkom VS Gaming Masters Counterstrike Final at 11:05.

The Doritos Crunch Cup is a series of free-to-play tournaments that will take place at the Doritos Crunch Zone. These will consist of free daily gaming tournaments to get your adrenaline fix. Fortnite is on Thursday, Tekken on Friday, and on Saturday you can unleash your inner Streetfighter. There is a chance to win R4,000 in main cash prizes, R1,000 if you crush the pros and other prizes. Registration takes place between 9am and 10.30am daily at the Doritos Crunch Cup Free Play Zone. Spots are limited to 96 per day, so get there fast to ensure you get a chance to crunch the competition.

There’s also the South African National Final of the Red Bull Campus Clutch taking place at Comic Con Africa. The winners will be invited to attend the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final taking place in Brazil in December. Last year, more than 50,000 students from around the globe participated in the first-ever Red Bull Campus Clutch events. Grab your friends, create your team, and sign up today to see if you can be crowned the best student Valorant team of 2022!

Nintendo will also be treating fans to the opportunity to compete on Nintendo devices and win awesome Nintendo equipment. On Friday fans can battle it out on Super Smash Bros, on Saturday Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, and on Sunday, Mario Kart Deluxe is the game of the day. Getting spotted at Comic Con Africa could also win you a Nintendo store voucher.

The Gaming Hall at Comic Con Africa will feature extensive Free-to-Play Zones to give every gamer regardless of age or skill level an opportunity to play for free on the gaming equipment provided.

“This year’s Comic Con Africa will be the biggest and best yet. With our sponsors, we’ve put together a non-stop four days of entertainment. If you’re into gaming, this is the place to be. Bring your entire family and experience a sensory overload this September,” says Carla Massmann, show director of Comic Con Africa.

