    Piekniek en Musiek returns this summer

    6 Sep 2022
    Piekniek en Musiek is returning this summer in an all-new venue!
    Refentse, Bok van Blerk, Tarryn Lamb and Elvis Blue will be perfoming at Piekniek en Musiek
    Refentse, Bok van Blerk, Tarryn Lamb and Elvis Blue will be perfoming at Piekniek en Musiek

    Hosted at the picturesque Nederburg Estate in Paarl, the event will feature some of SA’s most-loved Afrikaans music stars; Bok van Blerk, Elvis Blue, Refentse and Tarryn Lamb.

    Nederburg is the new home of Piekniek en Musiek - Nederburg Sessions and offers gorgeous lawns and shady trees for a sublime afternoon picnic music experience. A recently upgraded jungle-gym area makes the experience even better for families looking to enjoy an afternoon outdoors.

    About the stars

    • Bok van Blerk is one of the most-loved stars in the Afrikaans music industry. His hits include Harde Kole and Die Land.
    • Elvis Blue is the award-winning performer of the Top40 radio hits Rede om te Glo, Die Hemel and Spore.
    • Tarryn Lamb is the hit performer of Mal oor Jou en Vier Woorde, as well as presenter of the kykNET show Die Kontrak.
    • Refentse is the popular voice of Sonvanger and Vuil Vanderbijl, and presents Die Kontrak on kykNET alongside Tarryn Lamb

    The star-studded afternoon will be hosted by TV and radio personality Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp.

    Gates open at 11am and the performances start at 2pm. Guests are welcome to bring their own picnics or to make use of the wide variety of food trucks. Alcoholic beverages may not be brought on-site but will be available for purchase at the concert.

    Source:
    Save the date for Joy of Jazz 2022

    1 day ago

    Nederburg Estate is located at Sonstraal Road, Paarl. Children are very welcome.

    Piekniek en Musiek will take place on 4 December 2022. Tickets are now on sale for only R250 each here. Limited tickets are available for children 12 and under at R150 each.

    Piekniek en Musiek - Nederburg Sessions is produced by Andy Mac and Ian Bredenkamp.

    Read more: Bok van Blerk, Ian Bredenkamp, Elana Afrika, Elvis Blue, Andy Mac, Paarl, South African musicians, Tarryn Lamb

