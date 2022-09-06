Industries

    Basa launches Brew Routes in Tshwane

    6 Sep 2022
    The Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) has launched six new local breweries for consumers to visit and enjoy in the City of Tshwane in Gauteng, as part of its national Brew Routes map. The announcement comes in support of Tourism Month, which started on 1 September.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The launch of the Tshwane Brew Routes provided industry stakeholders from SA Tourism and the Gauteng Liquor Authority with a tour of Drayman's Brewery, Hazeldean Brewing Co and Capital Craft Beer Academy.

    Basa was joined by representatives from local and provincial liquor authorities, including Nozipho Mkhwanazi (Gauteng Liquor Board, Assistant Director: Education Practitioner) as well as Nomthandazo Dlamini (KZN Liquor Authority) and Carol Mbhele (KZN Liquor Authority) to celebrate this important occasion.

    Government officials and industry stakeholders were afforded the opportunity to meet the brewers who built these world-class establishments and were provided with an overview of the brewing process as well as beer tastings. In addition, they were able to witness first-hand the job creation benefits that craft brewers bring to the communities they serve.

    Showcasing craft breweries

    The Basa Brew Routes are available to all lifestyle and travel enthusiasts and can be downloaded from Basa's interactive online map. The Brew Routes serve as a platform to showcase the 150 world-class craft breweries that have been established across the country. South Africans can visit the online map to see the locations of breweries in 9 different provinces and to get more information on each of them.

    The downloadable maps also highlight other tourist attractions, which can be visited as part of these tours. This approach ensures that the platform is able to support increasing foot traffic to hundreds of other businesses that form part of our tourism sector, while catering for activities that the whole family can enjoy on any Brew Route tour, in any province.

    South Africans are urged to visit the online map and support their local breweries and beer tourism this month, especially during South Africa’s annual Beer Tourism Week, which takes place from 19 to 25 September. This will help ensure the future sustainability of the craft beer sector and the thousands of jobs that these world-class establishments support.

    Consumers are invited to support the Tshwane Brew Route businesses by visiting Friar’s Habit, Drayman’s Brewery, the Hazeldean Brewing Co, Bullcook, Bernie’s Brewery or Grain and Able this tourism month.

