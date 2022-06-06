Diemersfontein hosts family concert and picnic

Diemersfontein is welcoming families to a concert of live music and picnics at the Wellington amphitheatre in September.
Image supplied: Diemersfontein is hosting Piekniek Oppie Plaas in September
Titled the Diemersfontein Piekniek Oppie Plaas
(Diemersfontein Picnic on the Farm), the event features performances by popular musos Ricus “Boerepompie” Nel and Ruan “Ruki” Theron.
Any hunger pangs will be satiated by a selection of food trucks and stalls catering for a variety of tastes. The event also offers “Graze Boxes” – a picnic for two – that may be ordered beforehand, or you can compile your own picnic by shopping at Diemersfontein’s Proe-deli stall.
Diemersfontein is situated 50 minutes from Cape Town, in the heart of the Cape Winelands and in the foothills of the majestic Drakenstein mountains.
A dedicated children’s play area with a variety of fun activities has been set out for Diemersfontein Piekniek Oppie Plaas
. There will be childminders for children between three and 12 years of age. They’ll also have their own tuck-shop selling popcorn and slushies.
Over at the main arena, Diemersfontein’s wines will be available for sale on the day along with chill bags, beer and cool drinks. The creator of original Diemersfontein Pinotage, Bertus Fourie, will also be attending the event.
Image supplied: Bertus Fourie of Ultimate Braai Master will be cooking at Piekniek Oppie Plaas
Fourie will in fact be working and making food on the day, which will be great news to fans of the Ultimate Braai Master
TV show. Fourie appeared in last year’s Season 7 as a member of Team Asador, which came third. His food truck, Asador Carneology, will be at Diemersfontein for Piekniek Oppie Plaas
.
The music show takes place in Diemersfontein’s Amphitheatre, with seating available on the space's vast lawns. Visitors may bring their own blankets and chairs to the venue although these will also be available for sale.
Umbrellas and a Bedouin tent will be erected to provide shade, but also be decked out in bunting and fairy lights for that extra vibe. Piekniek Oppie Plaas
is set to take place on 10 September. Gates open at 2pm and the show gets underway an hour later with all activities ending at 8pm.
Tickets can be bought on the Diemersfontein website
. An early-bird fee of R200 per adult is on offer if purchased before 30 June. Thereafter, the price is R225 per adult and R100 per child under 12.
Diemersfontein Graze Boxes are R395 each. For the food-and-wine pairing theatre, walk-ins are welcome and may be booked and paid for on the day.
Independent transport services have also been contracted to get visitors to and from the event if required. Further details will be posted on Diemersfontein’s social media channels.
Please note that no outside food or drink will be allowed on the premises.