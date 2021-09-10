Free Creative Africa Nexus conference to take place at Intra-African Trade Fair in Durban

Africa's largest creative gathering, The Creative Africa Nexus, will take place at the Intra-African Trade Fair 2021from 15 - 21 November 2021 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Creative Africa Nexus (Canex) at the Intra-African Trade Fair (Iatf) interfaces top brands, artists, musicians, producers, and distributors from Africa and around the world, with market opportunities and a comprehensive programme of engaging conversations, panels discussions, live performances, installations and screenings.Over the course of the Iatf 2021, Canex will be a showcase and celebration of Africa’s vibrant creative and cultural heritage. Canex at Iatf 2021 will bring together Africa’s creative sector through substantial exhibition space, business to business/government meeting opportunities and a comprehensive programme of engaging conversations, panels discussions, live performances, installations and screenings.From a three day live theatre programme that will host informal conversations, showcases, case-study presentations and personal journeys of some of Africa’s most exciting talents, to the two day high-level Canex Summit on 19-20 November, that will see top African talent in conversations with policy leaders, government representatives, global and African creative brands and companies, and financiers, Canex has been especially curated by and for the African creative sector.A bespoke Canex exhibition and pop-up craft market and a range of special events including movie screenings, music, dance and spoken word performances, art installations and fashion shows will round off the programme of events.At its core, Canex is about the business of the creative industries. It is about finding sustainable, and scalable solutions for African creatives both established and emerging.