Industries

Special Sections

More..

In the news

Showmax

Bizcommunity.com

Thirst Bar Services

OnPoint PR

Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Lifestyle jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Free Creative Africa Nexus conference to take place at Intra-African Trade Fair in Durban

10 Sep 2021
Africa's largest creative gathering, The Creative Africa Nexus, will take place at the Intra-African Trade Fair 2021from 15 - 21 November 2021 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.
The Creative Africa Nexus (Canex) at the Intra-African Trade Fair (Iatf) interfaces top brands, artists, musicians, producers, and distributors from Africa and around the world, with market opportunities and a comprehensive programme of engaging conversations, panels discussions, live performances, installations and screenings. 

Free Creative Africa Nexus conference to take place at Intra-African Trade Fair in Durban

Over the course of the Iatf 2021, Canex will be a showcase and celebration of Africa’s vibrant creative and cultural heritage. Canex at Iatf 2021 will bring together Africa’s creative sector through substantial exhibition space, business to business/government meeting opportunities and a comprehensive programme of engaging conversations, panels discussions, live performances, installations and screenings. 

From a three day live theatre programme that will host informal conversations, showcases, case-study presentations and personal journeys of some of Africa’s most exciting talents, to the two day high-level Canex Summit on 19-20 November, that will see top African talent in conversations with policy leaders, government representatives, global and African creative brands and companies, and financiers, Canex has been especially curated by and for the African creative sector.

Durban announced as the new host of Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021)
Durban announced as the new host of Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021)

Issued by RX Africa 29 Jul 2021


A bespoke Canex exhibition and pop-up craft market and a range of special events including movie screenings, music, dance and spoken word performances, art installations and fashion shows will round off the programme of events.

At its core, Canex is about the business of the creative industries. It is about finding sustainable, and scalable solutions for African creatives both established and emerging.

To register for free go to www.intrafricantradefair.com/en/user/register.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

News


Show more
Let's do Biz