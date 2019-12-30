2nd Food XX Womxn in Food Awards to be held in March 2020

The second Food XX Womxn in Food Awards will be held at the Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town on 26 March 2020.

Womxn in Food - FOOD XX: Honouring the game changers and supporting the startups The inaugural Womxn in Food - FOOD XX Awards and Symposium took place at Jetty 5 at the V&A Waterfront on the 12 February 2019...

The Food XX awards will, once again, pass the baton between local, female food and drink entrepreneurs. The judges for the 2020 awards are the winners of the inaugural awards – which was held in February 2019 – and include industry powerhouses such as Dorah Sithole, Karen Dudley, Mokgadi Mabela, Lucy Beard and Caro de Waal.





Nominations for the 2020 Womxn in Food Awards are now open. Head to



Deadline for submissions is 31 January 2020.



For more information, send an email to az.oc.h-oiduts@xxdxxf . The Food XX awards will, once again, pass the baton between local, female food and drink entrepreneurs. The judges for the 2020 awards are the winners of the inaugural awards – which was held in February 2019 – and include industry powerhouses such as Dorah Sithole, Karen Dudley, Mokgadi Mabela, Lucy Beard and Caro de Waal.Nominations for the 2020 Womxn in Food Awards are now open. Head to http://bit.ly/FOODxx2020 for the full list of categories. The nominations are open to anyone, and you can nominate anyone you think is deserving (including yourself!).Deadline for submissions is 31 January 2020.For more information, send an email to

Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters

News