2nd Food XX Womxn in Food Awards to be held in March 2020

The Food XX awards will, once again, pass the baton between local, female food and drink entrepreneurs. The judges for the 2020 awards are the winners of the inaugural awards – which was held in February 2019 – and include industry powerhouses such as Dorah Sithole, Karen Dudley, Mokgadi Mabela, Lucy Beard and Caro de Waal.
Nominations for the 2020 Womxn in Food Awards are now open. Head to http://bit.ly/FOODxx2020 for the full list of categories. The nominations are open to anyone, and you can nominate anyone you think is deserving (including yourself!).
