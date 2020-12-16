Faithful to Nature collaborates with SA creators to support NPO The Zoe Project

Faithful to Nature unveils its first exclusive festive collaboration entitled the Artists' Collection. The collaboration is a partnership with local artists and designers to support The Zoe Project, a Cape-based non-profit organisation (NPO) that provides care and support to vulnerable children, mothers and pregnant women.
Throughout the festive season, those wishing to make a meaningful contribution to South Africa’s socio-economic sphere can do so through the purchase of one of two items in the Artists’ Collection; giftable truffles featuring a specially designed artwork by artist Amy Ayanda and art socks, designed by Elana Esterhuyse and created by Feat Sock Co.
The Zoe Project will receive 100% of the profits from the sale of these items. Additionally, the one-of-a-kind A3 print of The Giver
created by Ayanda for the Artists’ Collection truffles will be up for bid in a silent digital auction starting Monday, 7 December and ending on 18 December.
According to Global Citizen, a quarter of pregnant women in South Africa report going hungry, while 2.5 million young children live in households that are unable to provide for their basic nutritional needs. These numbers have only been exacerbated by the global COVID-19 pandemic. The Zoe Project, which was launched in 1998, runs a number of programmes that provide maternal and infant healthcare, counselling and substance abuse support, and social services such as adoption.
“Women and children in South Africa suffer the highest burden of poverty and stunting, and the country’s maternal and infant mortality statistics gives us even more cause for concern, ” says Robyn Smith, founder of Faithful to Nature. “Through this collaboration, we intend to contribute to the efforts of upliftment and access to adequate healthcare for the many vulnerable mothers and expectant moms that The Zoe Project cares for.”For more information or to purchase visit Faithful to Nature’s Art Socks and Amy Ayanda x Faithful to Nature’s Truffles