BehindtheCampaign: 'Phakamisa iSpirit' for Pernod Ricard

Phakamisa iSpirit - Lift the Spirit - is the major focus of Pernod Ricard's bid to help invigorate job creation and small business development in South Africa, particularly for aspiring artisan-entrepreneurs in the furniture sectors.

Image supplied. Pernod Ricard launched Phakamisa iSpirit in 2021 re-routing its festive season investment traditionally spent on imports into the local South African economy instead

The campaign, run in collaboration with the Gauteng Department of Economic Development and Furntech, comprises numerous elements.

The majority developed and executed by Rapt Creative including the three major components – a sales promotion campaign and off-trade mechanic to generate funds to uplift these artisans or ‘makers’, a game show hosted by Mpho Popps, and an e-commerce gifting site.

The agency is also responsible for a website and all the social media and digital assets, radio, press and print ads and digital out-of-home (DOOH) to support the three key activities.

The agency collaborated closely with Tribeca, which handled the public relations (PR) and corporate communications, and So Interactive that implemented the social media and digital corporate communication elements.

Launched on 26 November, the campaign will wind down at the end of December. You can appreciate its breadth and depth here: https://i-spirit.co.za/

Investing into the local economy

Pernod Ricard launched Phakamisa iSpirit in 2021 after taking a decision to re-route its festive season investment traditionally spent on imports into the local South African economy instead.

One year down the road and the success of the campaign has been enough to convince them to double down on their initial investment and pump another R29.7m into the future of South African artisans.

“In December 2021, we invested R38m into changing the lives of some of South Africa’s most gifted craftspeople. The move formed part of a broader mission, to uplift a select group of South Africa’s most seen, yet unnoticed craftspeople – the makers of furniture, artwork, and other fine goods,” says Gregory Leymarie, CEO of Pernod Ricard in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.

“We are delighted to repeat the exercise in 2022. We believe that as a multi-national, it is our responsibility to support the markets where we operate and to invest in the local economy. Our core purpose is to work together to create conditions for sustainable growth – the kind that respects our environment and our communities and that is collectively profitable for all our stakeholders: employees, shareholders, customers, consumers, and citizens,” says Leymarie.

“We are also the ambassadors of conviviality and try to spread that in everything that we do. Phakamisa iSpirit, and the many arms it has grown since we began, perfectly encapsulates that for us. Hopefully, it does for the rest of South Africa too,” adds Leymarie.

Uplifting local makers

The sales promotion run during December – in which Ballantine’s Finest, Absolut Vodka, Beefeater London Dry Gin, and Chivas Regal 12-year-old participate – sees R5 from every bottle sold going towards uplifting local makers.

To date, more than R2m from this part of the campaign has gone directly toward helping the artisans receive training in business management, manufacturing, technology and accounting. By the end of 2023, the aim is to have 30 makers enrolled in the initiative.

The Phakamisa iSpirit Millionaire Gameshow on eTV, in addition to cash and travel awards, offers over R1m worth of furniture made by participating makers as prizes.

Credits

Client: Pernod Ricard South Africa

Campaign: Phakamisa iSpirit

Corporate communications and public relations: Tribeca Public Relations

Corporate communications and social media: So Interactive

Creative agency: RAPT Creative

Group Account Director: Tarquin Mckie

Strategic Director: Lesole Kodisang

Executive Creative Director: Chris Fourie

Creative Director and Designer: Joanna Peters-Scott

Group Head Art Director: Chan Ma

3-D visual artist and designer: Jaco Steenkamp

Senior Copywriter: Pakamani Mancotywa

Copywriter: Laureatus Tefu

Production house: Quickfire Media

Executive producer: Marvin Cohen and Dylan King

Producer: Denys Webb

Director: Denys Webb

Editor: Tian Oberholzer

Set design: Michael Gill

Games master: Ryan Whittal